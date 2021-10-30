Gina Morgano to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below This Holiday Season

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Gina Morgano in a holiday cabaret on Friday, December 3rd at 9:45 p.m. Gina Morgano, cabaret and concert soloist (National Chorale, Lincoln Center), makes winter wishes come true in her much-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below. Your heart will twinkle with the meaning of the season, as you journey with Gina through memories of Christmas Past, delights of Christmas Present, and hopes of Christmas Future. Featuring beloved classics and contemporary gems, sing along and celebrate the whimsical romance of the holidays.

"There is no greater gift this season than the opportunity to gather together once again in celebration and holiday cheer. As we reflect on where we've been and where we're headed, this holiday show offers audiences a much-needed sense of community and the promise of many more joyful days to come," said Gina Morgano.

Piano man David Budway (The Carlyle, Maureen's Jazz Cellar) joins Gina, as well as a special guest from the North Pole.

Gina Morgano brings her holiday show to Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on Friday, December 3rd at 9:45 p.m. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.