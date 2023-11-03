Gerrilyn Sohn To Return To Don't Tell Mama With IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS

Gerrilyn Sohn pays tribute to Broadway's hidden gems at Don't Tell Mama.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 3 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day One - The Comeback Kids Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day One

Gerrilyn Sohn To Return To Don't Tell Mama With IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS

Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama with "If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" on Thursday, November 30th at 7pm.

Directed by Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.

Joe Allen's has been a favorite spot for theater folk and fans since 1965. On any given night you can spot some of Broadway's brightest stars scattered throughout, but on the walls, you will find some of The Great White Way's biggest flops. Gerrilyn Sohn will be paying tribute to some of these legendary theatrical misses. With music from "Merrily We Roll Along" and "Legs Diamond" (prominently featured on the wall) to other hidden gems, Gerrilyn proves that you can't always judge a book by its cover, or a Broadway show by its critical success!

2023 MAC Award Nominee Best Female Vocalist

2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee Best Show

"If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" Thursday, November 30th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for members of MAC) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks per person.) Cash only. For reservations online: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Ryan McCartan, Samantha Pauly, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR Photo
Ryan McCartan, Samantha Pauly, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next installment, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. 

2
New York Pops Beautifully Opens New Season Photo
New York Pops Beautifully Opens New Season

Under the talented and guiding hand of music director and conductor Steven Reineke, this exceptional orchestra gives Broadway songs a majesty and heft that most Broadway orchestra pits cannot provide.

3
Kersten Stevens to Perform at City Winery in NYC in November Photo
Kersten Stevens to Perform at City Winery in NYC in November

Join Kersten Stevens and Christian McBride for a captivating live performance of their new single at City Winery NYC. Find out all the details about the date, venue, and how to get tickets. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience their incredible talent firsthand!

4
Melissa Errico As Dazzling As Broadway Itself Photo
Melissa Errico As Dazzling As Broadway Itself

As soon as Melissa Errico entered Broadway’s supper club, 54 Below, with her megawatt smile, dressed head to toe in sequins and a giant bow, this reviewer knew it was going to be a great night!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT Video
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You