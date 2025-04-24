George Young Brings SINGIN' AND SWINGIN' To 54 Below In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present George Young in Singin' and Swingin' on June 19th at 7:00pm. Mr. Young, an accomplished entertainer, brings his musicianship and vocal dexterity in celebration of Juneteenth and all that this day represents.

Through a well curated repertoire of songs George Young will pay his respect to the Harlem Renaissance, to the Apollo, to Baltimore's Royal Theater (under whose shadow, he grew up), to Broadway, to the songs born out of the never-ending struggles of Black Americans, and will pay special tribute to Nat King Cole, before closing with his take on Lou Rawls', You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.

Vocal stylist, educator, George Young grew up listening to the sounds emanating from the clubs and performance venues that lined his neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as a healthy dose of Gospel music from the many churches that co-existed in his community. His interest in music has always been a front-facing part of his identity as he has continued the development of his craft, performing regularly at local clubs and famed after-hour spaces all around New York City. For this appearance, he has enlisted the musical support of four exceptional musicians including musical director Tedd Firth, a noted pianist and arranger who has worked with some of the greats, including Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein, Maureen McGovern, Leslie Uggams, Elaine Paige and many others. Joining George at 54Below is renowned New York based, bassist Tom Hubbard whose long list of performances include playing with Kenny Barron, accompanying singers Joe Williams, Sheila Jordan, Liza Minnelli and Marilyn Maye, to name a few. Adding his incredible talent to the evening is saxophone virtuoso Eugene Ghee who has collaborated with legends, Art Blakey and Stevie Wonder and whose legacy in the jazz world is well established. Rounding out this extraordinary quartet is Toronto born, New York based drummer Mark McLean, one of the most versatile musicians on the scene, he has played with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, George Michael and many others.

George Young in Singin' and Swingin' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 19th at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $101 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-355.

MORE ABOUT George Young

George Young was born and raised in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland's inner city, a culturally rich environment that he says was a wonderful place to come of age. His was a working-class neighborhood, where Black folks owned businesses and homes, worked, and raised their families. George lived off The Avenue, as Pennsylvania Avenue is famously known — a thoroughfare much like Harlem's famed 125th Street. It was the beating heart of the community, packed with an assortment of stores, restaurants, and nightclubs. It was home to the Royal Theater which was part of the chitlin circuit, and a large representation of historic Black Churches that lined The Avenue and surrounding area.

He grew up listening to a rich combination of music emanating from the clubs where the great contemporary singers and musicians of the day performed, and the rousing sounds of gospel spirituals found in church worship. George developed a serious interest in music and an affinity for the piano at an early age. His love of music only grew when he entered Frederick Douglass High School with its rich academic and music programs—the alma mater of Thurgood Marshall, Cab Callaway, and soprano Anne Brown who originated the role of Bess in the first production of George Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess. He went on to attend Morgan State University on a full scholarship and received his undergraduate degree in music education. He continued his education at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor for his graduate degree in music education with an emphasis on classical piano.

George Young is the father of two children, Angela and Robert Young; he is a retired principal, but still actively engaged as a Delegate Board Member to the Retirement Chapter of the New York City Council of School Supervisors & Administrators (CSA), a collective bargaining unit for Principals, Assistant Principals, Supervisors, and Education Administrators, and is the President of the almost 70-year-old Young Audiences New York (YANY) arts organization.

