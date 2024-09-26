GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN Comes to The Green Room 42 Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Wednesday, October 9th at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC’s best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Carlyn Connolly, Liz Davis, Katie Emery, Stavros Koumbaros, Ryan Lambert, Miyuki Miyagi, Brett Rawlings, Trent Taber and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, October 9th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

Carlyn Connolly was last seen at the GR42 performing Andre Catrini’s one-woman musical, Thursdays at 4:15. Select regional credits include Cabaret (Fräulein Kost, u/s Sally Bowles; Alabama Shakespeare Festival), The Great Gatsby (Jordan Baker, Ivoryton Playhouse), Fun Home (Helen Bechdel, Mill Mountain Theatre), and The Sound of Music (Elsa Schraeder, Virginia Opera). Up next, Alice Beane in Titanic at North Shore Music Theatre! Carlyn has performed as a soloist with orchestras in the US, Canada, and across Asia, and is the co-founder of Marquee Digital. CarlynConnolly.com IG: @carlyn_connolly

Liz Davis (she/her) is thrilled to be back at the Green Room 42 and joining Kenneth in her first Gotta Sing! She just wrapped up as the female swing and US Georgie/Lucille on The Cher ShowFirst National Tour. Other credits include Lucy/You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Rita/White Christmas, Shelby/The Prom, Lorriane/Jersey Boys. Inhale confidence, exhale doubt. Let’s make some music! @lizzdavviss

Katie Emery is thrilled to be singing with Gotta Sing!! Off-Broadway: The Piper (title role/original cast). Regional: Baby, the Musical (Lizzie), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Shy), Steel Pier (Bette Becker), Evita (Mistress), Footloose (Urleen), Eastern Standard (Ellen), Bye Bye Birdie (Penelope Ann). Love to M, D, G, K, K, & B and thank you to Kenneth for this awesome opportunity! @kathryn_emery

Stavros Koumbaros is a New York based performer and singer. A 2023 Lotte Lenya finalist, Stavros toured with Les Miserables (Joly/Marius (u/s)). Select regional credits include: Beautiful (Barry Mann), West Side Story (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), and Titanic (Fleet). A proud graduate of CCM. @stavros.koumbaros

Ryan Lambert - Muny: Anything Goes, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins. National tour: Funny Girl (u/s Nick Arnstein). Favorite regional: Arena Stage, Goodspeed, The Fulton, Music Theatre Wichita, The Lex. Graduate of OCU, BM in music theatre. Many thanks to Kenneth and everyone here at Gotta Sing! @ryanjlambert

Miyuki Miyagi - Favorite credits: Natasha Rostova in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet… (Capital City), Allegiance (East West Players), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Goodspeed),When You Wish(Tuacahn), Anne in A Little Night Music(Princeton Summer Theater), Black Coffee (Barnstormers), South Pacific (Culver City Symphony), Jacques Brel… (Odyssey Theatre). BA: Princeton University. Miyuki is also a violinist, multi-instrumentalist, and academic tutor. MiyukiMiyagi.com IG: @mkmiyagi

Brett Rawlings is thrilled to be performing in GottaSing! Recent credits include Crazy for You (Ogunquit Playhouse), A Chorus Line (Argyle), Holiday Inn (Arts Center Coastal Carolina), Escape to Margaritaville (Engeman), and Newsies (Casa Manana). Thank you to Kenneth for this opportunity and to all friends and family for their support. IG: @brettrawlings

Trent Taber is excited to be back singing at Green Room 42 for Gotta Sing NYC! Favorite credits include The Medora Musical (Theodore Roosevelt/Singer), The Spitfire Grill (Joe), Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin), and Title of Show. Special thanks to Kenneth and everyone at Green Room 42 for this opportunity! @trent_taber

