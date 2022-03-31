Full Cast Announced For Danny Feldman's HIDE AND SEEK At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, announces the full cast of Danny Feldman's "HIDE AND SEEK". Hide and Seek plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 1, 2022 at 9:30pm.

The concert presentation, which sold out in early November, will be available to live stream as a part of the "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" series.

Previously announced, Feldman will play the title role of Andrew, a high school sophomore who comes to terms with his newfound sexuality. Joining him will be JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon) as Charles, Emma Pittman (Winner of The Search for Roxie) as Jen, Wonu Ogunfowora (A Bronx Tale, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rae, and Mia Pinero (West Side Story) as Julie.

The cast will be rounded out with Sam Foti as Ally, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple) as Amanda, Kelli Youngman (Anastasia, The King and I) as Molly, Aaron Patterson (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as Brad, Aaron Alcaraz (Mean Girls) as Jason, and Brendan C. Callahan (Sing Street) as John.

The concert will be music directed by Eli Schildkraut.

Tickets to the live stream can be found here: https://54below.com/events/live-from-feinsteins-54-below-new-musical-hide-seek-by-danny-feldman-feat-jj-niemann/