From Scratch Productions Presents STEINHARDT SINGS: SONGS ABOUT LOVE At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "Steinhardt Sings: Songs About Love", a From Scratch Production, on Saturday, February 15th. Date night never sounded so good! Join Broadway's next generation from NYU Steinhardt for a night of stories and songs about love.

Direction by Austin Drew (Home for the Holidays at 54 Below) with music direction by Laura Mehl and Kristyn Van Cleave.. Featuring the 2020 graduating class of NYU Steinhardt's Vocal Performance Program: Sophie Torres, Madeline Lukomski, Mari Jordan Duckler, Garrett Mitchell Wilson, Anissa Perona, Gianna Rini, Maddie Bernstein, Noelle Mary Leinwol, Jessica Rosalind Kirschner, Stevie LeWarne, Rachel Arbacher, Joshua Kahn (Student Assistant Director), Madison Makayla Ligtermoet, Kelsie Hicks, Evan Justus Parker, Anika Braganza, KJ Carney, Natalie Bryn Young, Gabby Piacentile, Kristen Hunter Fitzgerald, and Claire Skelley. Leah Lundin Hall, Producer.

Steinhardt Sings: Songs About Love plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 15th at 11:30 PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and a $20 or two drink food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT [From Scratch Productions]

From Scratch Productions is a non-profit theatre company that strives to give professional-level opportunities to emerging artists as they begin to find their place in the theater industry. From Scratch offers a variety of services to propel artists into the workplace - be they actors, writers, directors, or crew members.

From Scratch Productions offers a plethora of professional grade, digital services including the creation of headshots, self-tapes, talent reels, and websites. These services allow an artist to transition into the new, technologically-dominated age of theatre. These services often require multiple professionals which can both be a scheduling and financial burden. By streamlining the process and providing an accompanist, photographer, videographer, sound engineer, and designer all in the same room at the same time, it becomes much easier (and cheaper) for the artist to get what they need, and start their career!

At From Scratch, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all people, and a home for young artists. Our organization is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas. www.fromscratchproductionsnyc.com.





