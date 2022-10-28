French Woods Raises Funds For Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance With 54 Below Show

After a virtual reunion organized by Florence Belsky Charitable Foundation, Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner produce an evening at 54 Below celebrating alumni and current campers to raise funds for the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance.

On November 11th, 2022 at 9:30pm, alumni, family, friends, and current campers will come together at 54 Below to raise funds for the HFWAA, which assists dedicated young people committed to a career in the arts by offering financial support in pursuing their education. The Florence Belsky Charitable Foundation will also match the funds raised for the live performance.

The live concert will be hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, On the Town), and feature Nya (Caroline, or Change), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Ari Axelrod, Rebecca Kuznick, Tiger Brown, Abdiel Vivancos, and more. The evening will also be live-streamed through 54 Below.

Ron Schaefer established the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, to ensure that there is a next generation of passionate artists. HFWAA is operated by Rose Robinson. Funds from the live 54 Below performance will be donated to the HFWAA.

On November 9th, 2022 Daniel Schneider, Rivka Rivera, and the Florence Belsky Charitable Foundation will hold a French Woods Virtual Reunion. During the reunion, Ron and Beth Schaefer will make appearances, as well as Michael Kushner who will promote the live 54 Below show, and the interview hosted by Bernard and Beer will be streamed. Those who want to attend the virtual reunion should email flobelfoundation@gmail.com to RSVP.

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan, directed by Michael Kushner, and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner. 54 Celebrates French Woods plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street November 11 th 2022, at 9:30pm. ($35 - $75 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more

personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and Geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Tickets for 54 Celebrates French Woods can be found here 54below.com/FrenchWoods.