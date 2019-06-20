Frankie Grande, Noma Dumezweni, and More Join LIP SYNC ROULETTE: DRAG QUEENS VS. BROADWAY STARS

Frankie Grande, Ethan Slater, Lesli Margherita, Samantha Massell, Adam Kaplan, Noma Dumezweni, and Justin Sargent will complete Team Broadway for TodayTix Presents 'Lip Sync Roulette: Drag vs. Broadway" on June 25, 2019, at Slate NYC (54 W. 21st Street). The one-night-only benefit event joins in the celebration of Pride Month 2019 with a lip sync showdown between drag queens and Broadway stars.

With Marti Gould Cummings as host, the event will benefit the Ali Forney Center and their mission to protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools they need to live independently.

The evening will feature lip-synced performances by Tina Burner, Kizha Karr, Jaclyn Hyde, Bootsie Lefaris, Chelsea Piers, in addition to Broadway favorites Noma Dumezweni, Frankie Grande, Adam Kaplan, Lesli Margherita, Samantha Massell, Justin Sargent, and Ethan Slater.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Tickets start at $35, available only on TodayTix.com. VIP tickets available for premium seating, table service and access to the post-show celebration with the performers.

