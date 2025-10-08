Frank DiLella to Host THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY: AN OPERA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frank DiLella, Emmy Award-winning Journalist, media personality and host of ON STAGE on Spectrum NY1, will join the one-night-only debut concert presentation of The Real Housewives of New York City: An Opera (RHONY Opera) on Monday, October 20 as the Narrator.

The opera features a fantastical story of Tinsley Mortimer, a socialite and cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City between 2017-2020, on her wedding day, surrounded by NYC housewife favorites Countess Luann, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and more.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sharon Kenny, book by Kirsten Guenther, musical direction by Adam Laird, the work is directed by Mary Birnbaum with Hannah Oren as creative producer.

Born after a mutual friend connection, a realization of performing together in the past at Feinstein’s located in the Regency (yes–a Housewives sign), a meeting with a martini, then the lockdown of Covid watching reruns of Housewives, Kenny and Guenther bonded over the bond of their “friends” – The Housewives. “What if we write about our friends? The Housewives?”

The cast will feature Christine Taylor Price (The Juilliard School) as Tinsley Mortimer, Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Company) as Dale Mercer, Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella) as Dorinda Medley, Lauren Blackman (Ragtime) as Countess Luann DeLesseps, Hannah Solow (Oh, Mary!) as Ramona Singer, Jessie Hooker Bailey (Waitress) as Sonja Morgan, and Colin Hanlon (Falsettos) as Andy Cohen. The concert will also include Jacob Ben-Shmuel (Aladdin), Adam Enright (Only Murders in the Building), Aaron Fuksa (Hairspray in Concert), Ned Riseley (Six Degrees of Separation), and Sam Tedaldi (Be More Chill). Adam Laird (Beetlejuice) will serve as Music Director.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY: AN OPERA

Monday, October 20 at 7pm | Doors at 6pm

The Cutting Room | 44 East 32nd Street | New York, NY

High society, high drama, and high C’s collide in a concert of songs from the new comic opera The Real Housewives of New York City. On her Plaza wedding day, Tinsley Mortimer takes a spectacular spill down the aisle and lands in Bluestone Manor -- her glittering bridal purgatory -- where every door opens on another absurd truth about housewifehood. With the countdown clock to “I do” ticking and her mother’s expectations ringing in her head, Tinsley must ditch the script and choose real life over the fairy tale. Whether you’re a ride-or-die RHONY fan or don’t know what “Turtle Time” is, pour yourself some pinot and join the OG RHONY cast for a night you won’t forget.