Feinsteins/54 Below To Present Robert Bannon's THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK: HIS WAY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Robert Bannon brings his new concert event, "The Great American Songbook: His Way" for his Feinsteins/54 Below Debut this November for a special Thanksgiving Eve performance. He will be accompanied by Musical Director John Urban on piano, Jimmy Merchant on Saxophone, Brian Gearty on Bass, PJ Corallo on drums, and Andrew Griffin on Viola, His special duet partners are Rebecca Bailey, Daniel Walstad, and Devin J. Hall.

This musical journey chronicles his start as a musical theatre student at Julliard Prep at Lincoln Center, to performing with Patti LaBelle as a child, to illness, teaching, finding his way back to the stage, and all the twists and turns along the way. The show has a wide variety of music that comes straight from the Great American Songbook from Broadway to standards, pop to hip hop. It is a no holds barred styling through a lifetime of events and choices that lead to him to where he is today. This event promises to be a memorable night of new and old friends, laughs, music, and memories. With a full band, the holiday season, great duet partners, and a story dying to be told, this is a show not to be missed!

Robert Bannon in The Great American Songbook: His Way plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Nov. 27th, 2019 There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





