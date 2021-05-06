Feinstein's at the Nikko Announces May Reopening Date; Concerts to Feature Kelli Barret & Jarrod Spector, Liz Callaway and More

Following a year of shuttered doors, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced today they will reopen later this month with a lineup of fan favorites, Broadway stars, and local icons who will take the stage at San Francisco's premier nightclub. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com.

With the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff as a top priority, all protocols are in-line with the most recent standards and guidelines as set forth by the City and County of San Francisco. Due to the intimacy of the club, all patrons must be vaccinated. Proof of vaccination by all parties must be shown before entering. Guests are required to wear masks at all times while in Hotel Nikko lobbies, or when entering or exiting the club. Once seated, guests can remove masks.

"We are thrilled to announce our reopening dates and this incredible lineup of artists," said Feinstein's at the Nikko Creative Director and General Manager Randy Taradash. "While I'm ridiculously grateful, and amazed, at how we've all been able to digitally engage with performers and their music this past year, I have longed for the analog and timeless experience of live performance. Feinstein's at the Nikko is committed to being a home to performers who enrich our everyday lives with their talent, to the composers and writers who allow us to see the world through score and lyric, and mostly, to the audiences who seek the singular experience that is live entertainment."

Opening at a greatly reduced capacity to maximize spacing, there will be a purchase limit of four (4) tickets per order. All tickets are sold as "General Admission" and seating will be assigned the evening of the show. Seating will be based on party size, arrival time, and is up to the discretion of the management. Doors open 45-minutes prior to curtain time. For questions regarding upcoming productions or special seating needs, please email feinsteins@hotelnikkosf.com . Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"Hotel Nikko San Francisco is one of the few hotels in the city that stayed open throughout the pandemic," adds Taradash. "The management is dedicated to and has shown in daily practice for over a year their success at achieving and maintaining the highest quality of standards in safety protocols and guidelines for all staff and guests. In collaboration, we have evolved some of our standard Feinstein's procedures for the safety of our guests and staff, while keeping our commitment to being San Francisco's premier nightclub."

Ticket holders can enjoy Hotel Nikko's acclaimed drink menus during performances, although in-club food service has been discontinued at this time. Patrons can enjoy a 20% discount and three (3) hours of valet-parking when dining at Hotel Nikko's award-winning Restaurant Anzu before the show. Once tickets are booked, dining reservations can be made online at www.hotelnikkosf.com/eat-drink/restaurant-anzu . Booking a seating time at least one-hour prior to showtime is recommended. All Feinstein's at the Nikko patrons receive a reduced rate of $10/hour for valet parking at the hotel.

KELLI BARRETT & JARROD SPECTOR

FUNNY HOW IT HAPPENS

MAY 20-23, 2021

TICKETS: $85

Hitched in 2014, Kelli Barret & Jarrod Spector present Funny How It Happens, an intimate look at the uncanny parallels and fortuitous make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers and friendship that eventually brought them together. Featuring pop favorites and iconic songs from their Broadway careers, Funny How It Happens shines an inside (and often hilarious) spotlight on what life is really like as a married Broadway power couple, especially under the new paradigm of quarantine.

Jarrod Spector is best known for his Tony Nominated performance in Beautiful: The Carol King Musical in the role of 'Barry Mann'. He played 'Frankie Valli' for a record 1500 performances in Broadway's Jersey Boys and debuted on the Great White Way at age 9 as 'Gavroche' in Les Miserables. He was last seen as the iconic 'Sonny Bono' in Broadway's The Cher Show.

Kelli Barrett originated the role of 'Lara Guishar' in Broadway's Doctor Zhivago and has also played leading roles in Broadway's Wicked, Baby It's You! Gettin' The Band Back Together, and The Royal Family. She was recently lauded for her portrayal as 'Liza Minnelli' in the award-winning FX show Fosse/Verdon, adding this credit to over 2 dozen others in television and film. She is a member of the Marvel Universe.

KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY

OUT! LIVE! & UNMASKED

JUNE 3-6, 2021

TICKETS: $65

After a LONG year of sheltering in place, San Francisco's favorite Russian Countess makes her triumphant return to Feinstein's at the Nikko with an all-new spectacular cabaret event: OUT! LIVE! & Unmasked, a Prideful plunge into LIFE upon the wicked stage. With music ranging from standards of the American Songbook, to works by Lizzo and Harry Styles, this grand evening has something for everyone. So "come out, come out wherever you are"-the Countess has missed you, and she has a lot to say!

With a career spanning...a very, very long time, Katya claims to have invented Popera, romanced William Shatner, and lived next to John Lennon at the Dakota during her stint in New York City during the 1970's. Once Eastern Europe's greatest Mezzo-Soprano...understudy, the Countess now spends her days beautifying the masses at Macy's Department store, as everyone's favorite Chanel counter lady. She spends her evenings crooning and drinking her away through the finer theaters, bars and bath houses of America.

The creation of San Francisco native, J. Conrad Frank, Katya has appeared in various theatrical runs and nightclubs including The New Conservatory Theater, The Eureka Theater, Trannyshack, and monthly shows at San Francisco's premier piano bar Martuni's.

BRANDEN & JAMES

THE BROADWAY COVERS PROJECT

JUNE 11-13, 2021

TICKETS: $65

Branden & James team up for their Feinstein's at the Nikko return with The Broadway Covers Project.

Branden James, known as a Season 8 finalist from "America's Got Talent" and James Clark, featured cellist for Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton John, Shoshana Bean, and Scott Evan Davis have been crisscrossing the globe as a duo performing their popular, homegrown productions of At The Corner of Symphony and Soul, From Bach to Bieber, and The Broadway Covers Project.

Now join them at Feinstein's at the Nikko as Broadway gets reinvented in classical music form complete with operatic tenor vocals and cello in this thrilling performance featuring music from Hamilton, Wicked Dear Evan Hansen, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story.In addition to his tenure at The Met, Branden has appeared in concert at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and Avery Fisher Hall in New York City. He has sung with Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago (Oklahoma and Show Boat), toured with The Twelve Tenors, co-hosted for Afterbuzz TV and has recorded three albums to date. Together they've performed alongside Rita Moreno, Loretta Divine, Sally Struthers, and Pia Toscano.

MX JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND

YOUR AUNTIE GLAM'S "LIVE AT LAST!" HAPPY HOUR

JUNE 16-19, 2021

TICKETS: $85

The New York Times #1 "At Home Diva" of the pandemic returns to San Francisco live and in person for a pre-Pride "How do you do?" Featuring Musical Direction by Davis Sytkowski, Mx Bond makes their San Francisco return at Feinstein's at the Nikko for four performances only!

Mx Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage (Broadway and Off-Broadway; London's West End), screen (Shortbus, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sunset Stories), television (High Maintenance, Difficult People, The Get Down), nightclub stages-most notably a decades long residence at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City) and in concert halls worldwide including Carnegie Hall and The Sydney Opera House.

Their visual art and installations have been seen in museums and galleries in the US (Participant Inc The New Museum) and abroad (Vitrine, London).Their memoir Tango: My Childhood Backwards and in the High Heels (Feminist Press) won the Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Nonfiction. They have self-release several full-length recordings, most notably Dendrophile, and Silver Well. As one half of the legendary punk cabaret duo Kiki & Herb, they toured the world and release two CDs, Do You Hear What We Hear? and Kiki and Herb Will Die for You at Carnegie Hall.

They are the recipient of an Obie, a Bessie, and a Tony Award nomination, an Ethyl Eichelberger Award, The Peter Reed Foundation Grant, The Foundation for Contemporary Art Grant for Artists, and The Art Matters Grant.

Mx Bond has been at the forefront on Trans visibility and activism since the early 1990s.

SPENCER DAY

HERE COMES THE SUN

JUNE 23-26, 2021

TICKETS: $75

Spencer Day-the #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter seen everywhere from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl-will celebrate the resurgence of live concerts with a very special return engagement in San Francisco for an exclusive four-night run at Feinstein's at the Nikko 26. His concert, Here Comes the Sun, will focus on brighter days ahead with an optimistic mix of Spencer's unique original songs, timeless standards, pop classics, and creative covers.

Spencer is one of the most acclaimed young artists creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of the classic American writers.

Day has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop.

Spencer's 2018 indie release Angel City was recorded will full orchestra at Capitol Studios and the album's title song was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His previous album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

His first video collaboration with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox recently surpassed two million views on YouTube.

LIZ CALLAWAY

NOW WHERE WAS I?

JULY 8-10, 2021

TICKETS: $75

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko this summer with a new show, whimsically entitled, Now Where Was I? In this rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences, Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for five years won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has seven solo recordings including her newest album, Comfort & Joy: An Acoustic Christmas.

NATALIE DOUGLAS

TO NINA...A NINA SIMONE TRIBUTE

JULY 16-17, 2021

TICKETS: $65

A pivotal artist of the Twentieth Century, Dr. Nina Simone was one of Natalie's principal influences, filling her early musical memories with the dignity, grace and emotional power that was Nina Simone.

Honoring Nina's spirit, Natalie performs songs recorded by the late legendary singer, including George Gershwin's "I Loves You Porgy", Nina's big hit "My Baby Just Cares for Me", Dr. Simone's composition "Mississippi Goddam", the stirring "I Put a Spell On You" and the ode to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Why (The King of Love is Dead)."

Natalie Douglas is a Nightlife, two-time Backstage Bistro and twelve-time MAC *Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Award Winner, and recipient of the 2014 Margaret Whiting & 2016 Donald F. Smith Awards from the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Natalie's portrait also hangs on the legendary Birdland Jazz Club Wall of Fame.

The popular artist and educator has spent the last few years brining her concerts, workshops and master classes to audience and students across the US (Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Café Carlyle, The Town Hall, Herbst Theatre, Thalian Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater & Appel Room) and the world, including appearances in the UK, Germany, Montenegro, Greece, Corsica Argentina and Mexico.

Natalie has a bachelor's degree from USC in Theatre and Women's Studies and hold a master's degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre. For more information on Natalie Douglas, please visit nataliedouglas.com

LILLIAS WHITE

AN EVENING WITH LILIAS WHITE

JULY 23-24, 2021

TICKETS: $75

Tony & Emmy Award winner Lillias White brings her brand-new concert to San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko. A Tony Award winner for The Life, White has been seen on Broadway in Fela!, Chicago, How to Succeed in Business..., Once on This Island, Dreamgirls, Cats, and Barnum, among others. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see one of Broadway's most dynamic performers.