Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week

This week, Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel takes you on a journey through the songs of The Carpenters and on a trip from the Moon to New York City.

On Thursday, May 4, celebrate one of the 70's greatest musical duos with The Carpenters Project: An Offering. This celebration features many of the Carpenters' biggest hits!

Brent Marty, a Carmel native and local musician and personality, and New York-based vocalist Amy Rafa take you on a journey through the timeless catalog of the 70's super-duo, The Carpenters. Enjoy songs like "Rainy Days & Mondays", "We've Only Just Begun", "Goodbye to Love" along with some hidden gems. As they bring these classic tunes to life with a combo of musicians, Brent and Amy share personal stories of their 30-year friendship and how Richard and Karen Carpenter's music affected them - and millions of fans around the world still today.

Doors at 5:30 pm for dinner with the show starting at 7:30. This show features cabaret seating, so all seats at the table are for sale.

Learn more about this show and get some sneak peeks by visiting Feinstein's website: Click Here

Friday and Saturday evenings, May 5 and 6, enjoy the sounds of Clint Holmes - Between the Moon and NYC: The Songs of Peter Allen.

Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes - the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists - is back with a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen.

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime, directed by the award-winning WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for Tony Award winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book). Musical direction by Michael Orland, produced by Sunny Sessa.

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint's story, but to all of us.

"Peter was someone I loved as an entertainer, a songwriter, and a friend," Holmes states. "He was funny, fresh, fierce, and an absolute original. Of all the incredible artists I've been inspired by throughout my career, no one has moved me more than Peter. I feel like I've lived enough life to finally dig into this genius' body of work."

Songs in the show include hits "Don't Cry Out Loud," "I Honestly Love You," "I Go To Rio," "Arthur's Theme," "Once Before I Go," and "Everything Old Is New Again" - to rarely heard gems.

"Clint's talent is boundless and he's one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with," states Nunziata who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. "He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change."

"I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen," Holmes adds. "The show's messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever."

These shows are perfect for date nights or group outings. Doors open at 5:30 pm, shows start at 7:30. Cabaret Seating will be in place for this performance also.

Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

Subscribe to Feinstein's newsletter to learn about upcoming shows and receive exclusive specials: Click Here.