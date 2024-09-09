Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including phonograph-era music by Bryce Edwards, an evening of audience requests by Satino Fontana, and a night exploring songs from shows that never made it to Broadway.

Tonight, Mon. September 9 @ 7 pm

Bryce Edwards’ FRIVOLITY HOUR at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of songs from the phonograph era brought to life by talented young troubadour Bryce Edwards

After several sold-out shows at Birdland, crooning troubadour and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards is thrilled to be bringing The Frivolity Hour back by popular demand on Monday, September 9 at 7 pm!

Once more, Bryce will share his brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music. Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom.

(Read a Q&A with Bryce about this edition of the show and a review of last year’s show by BWW’s Stephen Mosher)

Price: Tickets for this show start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tonight, Mon. September 9 @ 7 pm

Eden Casteel: KAHN ARTIST - MADELINE & ME at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to singer Madeline Kahn (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein)

Eden Casteel was a frustrated teenage soprano in Ohio whose life was forever changed by a Madeline Kahn beer commercial (it was Michelob). In 30 seconds, Casteel knew she wanted to be like Kahn: “Wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelievable singing voice.” (Two out of three ain’t bad!) Kahn, of course, was the beloved star of some of Mel Brooks' most popular movies. Filled with iconic songs, compelling stories, and hilarious anecdotes, KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME is an intimate look at the trials and triumphs of both Kahn and Casteel. Directed by Faith Prince, cowritten with Roderick Ferguson, with musical arrangements by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco.

A “stunning coloratura soprano” with “a great sense of comic timing,” Eden Casteel is a go-to performer, pianist, and vocal coach who writes, plays, and directs cabarets and showcases for performers nationwide. A native of Dublin, Ohio who moved to Rhode Island in 2010, Eden hosts “The Eden Show,” a weekly interactive livestream on YouTube featuring musical guests who sing, play, and love to talk. Eden’s favorite regional theater roles include The Proprietor in Assassins, Adele in Die Fledermaus, Yum-Yum in The Mikado, Mama Rose in Gypsy, Victoria Grant in Victor/Victoria, and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd. Eden’s album with Providence-based jazz/blues/roots quartet Evening Sky came out in late 2023. edencasteel.com

Price: There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Tues. September 10 @ 7 pm

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY- Part Seven, feat. Joe Iconis & more! at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn’t go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends, Robert W. Schneider and Backstage Babble’s Charles Kirsch, and music directed by Michael Lavine.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. September 10 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: MENTION MY BEAUTY at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A candid one-woman show detailing history through personal stories

MENTION MY BEAUTY is a one-woman performance piece of Leslie Ayvazian reading from her memoirs. She speaks candidly about navigating the anti-war movement, the women’s movement, and the sexual revolution. There’s also the heartbreak of the expectations of Armenian parents still reeling from the Genocide of 1915. Leslie tells decidedly unsentimental, often hilarious stories of her life as a young woman surviving the cultural revolution without a plan.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Tues. September 10 through Sat. September 14 @ 7 pm

Justin Vivian Bond: THERE'S A DEVIL ON THE LOOSE at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo cabaret show by actor and singer Mx Justin Vivian Bond

Mx Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage (Broadway and Off-Broadway, London’s West End), screen (Shortbus, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sunset Stories, television (High Maintenance, Difficult People, The Get Down), nightclub stages (most notably a decades long residency at Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater in NYC), and in concert halls worldwide (Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House).

Price: Tickets are $65 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Weds. September 11 to Sat. September 14 @ 7 pm

Santino Fontana: BY REQUEST at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A new show made up entirely of YOUR requests.

With a new format never before tried at 54 Below, Tony winner Santino Fontana will be back at the microphone September 11 through 14! Read a Q&A with Fontana about the show here.

Buy a ticket to one (or more) of Fontana’s performances and you will have the opportunity to make up to five song requests. Each night’s show will be made up entirely of that audience’s requests. This direct-to-consumer model is sure to be either epically thrilling and spontaneous…or a disaster…buy a ticket to watch it all go down and have pretty great odds of your song being sung. Although not everyone’s choices will be included, we promise the only songs sung will be ones chosen from that evening’s ticket buyers.

Featuring Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, POTUS, SpongeBob SquarePants) on Sep 11 only, Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Misérables) on Sep 12 only, Tony® Award nominees Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along, Tootsie) and Andy Grotelueschen (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Tootsie) on Sep 13 only, and Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish) on Sep 14 only

Price: Tickets start at $78.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thurs. Sept. 5 @ 7 pm

Madeline Dalton: I FEEL THE EARTH SWING at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A jazz tribute to Carole King’s greatest hits

Madeline Dalton sings the house down at The Green Room 42 with I Feel The Earth Swing: Carole King hits… but jazz! Madeline and Adam Dorfman (Music Director) bring their brand-new jazz arrangements of Carole King’s greatest hits to the stage, drawing inspiration from Tin Pan Alley to bebop and everything in between. Madeline is joined by some of the best voices in New York City and backed by a six-piece jazz band. This evening is sure to make the earth swing under your feet!

For a sneak peek of the show, watch a recording of “It’s Too Late” live in the studio HERE.

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. The livestream is $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum.

Sun. September 15 @ 8 pm

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY LEGEND LaChanze BENEFITTING 54 BELOW at 54 Below

LaChanze-benefitting-54-below/" target="newwinddow">Tickets available here.

What: A gala benefitting non-profit cabaret hotspot 54 Below featuring legendary singer LaChanze

Tony Award winner LaChanze makes a dazzling 54 Below debut with a joyous and thrilling show. Armed with a gift for dramatic storytelling and a sultry vocal dexterity, LaChanze brings her powerful mezzo-soprano and commanding stage presence to Broadway’s Living Room for an intimate one-night only event to benefit 54 Below.

The acclaimed performer will present an exhilarating and electrifying new concert featuring music from her celebrated four-decade career, as well as beloved Broadway classics, Great American Songbook standards, personal favorites, and more.

All benefit tickets include a three-course dinner and open bar. Premium ticket buyers will be invited to a special post-show meet and greet with LaChanze.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $500 (including fees- $435 Tax Deductible). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

