SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED & More Set for 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

FEMININE RAGE: MUSICALS EDITION PART 2 – MAY 20 AT 7PM

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through your playlists, unsure of what to listen to? Scrolling through song after song, but nothing is hitting the mark? Then, suddenly, out of nowhere you find it- the song that gets you back on your feet, ready to knock down anyone who stands in your way, gearing you up to take on the world one problem at a time….all within less than 4 minutes (and let's be honest, it's always a feminine rage anthem). Well, what if we told you there was an opportunity for you to come see all of your favorite rage filled songs sung on one stage, no decision making necessary?

We are proud to present… Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition Part 2! From cheating husbands to murderous boyfriends, these characters have been through it all and we are here to sing their songs and tell their stories.

Produced by Tayla Madison and Sejal Joshi and featuring a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers, join us for a night of nostalgia with a hint – more like a tidal wave – of female empowerment. So either “Get out and Stay Out” or “Bring it On,” because feminine rage is about to take over the stage! Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Jessie Bittner, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Sejal Joshi, Gia Keddy, Tayla Madison, Angelina Milici, Layla Milza, Juliette Ojeda, Sarah Pansing, Olivia Reid, Analise Rios, Alondra Schuck, Sofia Shah, Jillian Michelle Smith, Shannon Summers, Jessica Wagner, and Kylie Wu.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CROONER'S CORNER – MAY 20 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Grab your coat, get your hat, and take the A train,” to 54 Below for The Crooner's Corner. Join us as we travel through the Great American Songbook, serenading the audience with their favorite jazz tunes while considering “Taking A Chance On Love.” You'll hear hits such as, “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Nature Boy,” and everything in between. Produced by JC3 Productions' Jarius Miquel Cliett, The Crooner's Corner will feature some of your favorite Broadway stars along with some of New York's up-and-coming theater artists, all looking forward to the “Memories That Are Made of This.” Grab your tickets soon as this is sure to be an evening that will have your foot tapping, body swaying, and maybe even some “Dancing On The Ceiling.”

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Featuring Blu, Shayla Brielle G, Treston Henderson, Gabbi Mack, Chani Maisonet, Aaron Patterson, and Garrett Turner.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXIS COLE IN I'LL TAKE NEW YORK: GREAT SONGS OF A GREAT CITY – MAY 21 AT 7PM

Jazz vocalist and pianist Alexis Cole, a prolific recording artist and teacher to stars like Samara Joy and Anaïs Reno, returns to 54 Below in I'll Take New York: Great Songs of a Great City. Join Alexis and her trio as they celebrate the pulse and history of NYC through music both popular and obscure. You'll hear fresh takes on classics like Rodgers & Hart's “Manhattan,” Sinatra's “New York, New York,” and Billy Joel's “New York State of Mind,” coupled with less familiar songs that shine a light on different corners of Gotham; it's a sonic tour of the spices of life in the big city that never sleeps. Alongside Alexis are NYC jazz and cabaret scene fixture David Finck on bass, longtime collaborator Kenny Hassler on drums, and John DiMartino on piano. Don't miss this chance to raise a glass to our fair city.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CARPENTERS – MAY 21 AT 9:30PM

Calling all you occupants of interplanetary craft! Join us at NYC'S most beloved supper club, 54 Below, for an unforgettable evening honoring the timeless melodies of the Carpenters. Featuring a multitude of the famous sibling-duo's chart toppers, including “Top of the World,” “(They Long to Be) Close To You,” “Superstar,” and “Yesterday Once More,” the evening will leave you feeling warm and nostalgic all over. Produced and hosted by Julia Marson and starring a cast full of NYC's purest voices, this Carpenters tribute show is not to be missed- and we've only just begun!

Joined by Moshe Elmakias on piano, Daniel Glass on drums, Steve Kenyon on flute, John Lind on bass, and Keve Wilson on oboe.

Featuring Matt Baker, Mar'Shon Dalton, Natalie Douglas, Victoria Elena, Luke Hawkins, Hope Johansen, Gavin Kenny, Jacob Khalil, Julia Marson, and Jeffrey Sewell.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLYN MONTGOMERY: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY – MAY 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award winning star of the concert stage returns to 54 Below in girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney's own musical ensemble, and Montgomery's critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery's talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force.

Carolyn Montgomery garnered multiple MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Awards for singing and songwriting, performing in New York City at Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, and major venues across the United States and London. She is the Executive Director of the renowned American Songbook Association, producing concerts that feature Betty Buckley, Lillias White, and myriad of jazz and Tony-winning Broadway artists. Montgomery brings her own, revered performance prowess back to sold-out houses nationwide, with a band featuring music director Tedd Firth and artistic director, Tony-nominated Sally Mayes. Also featured: Warren Vache on trumpet- a long standing member of Clooney's ensemble- as well as Sherrie Maricle (drums), Matt Scharfglass (bass), and Jonathan Kantor (saxophone and clarinet).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MEG'S VOICE STUDIO, LIVE! – MAY 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Meg's Voice Studio is so proud to bring the celebration of the studio's 4th year in business to 54 Below with a show, as well as the launch of the MVS Scholarship! Directed and produced by Megan McDevitt, Meg's Voice Studio, Live! will feature musical theatre at its finest, as sung by NYC's up-and-coming musical theater performers. The concert will feature songs from crowd favorite shows like The Bridges of Madison County, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and many more!

This evening will include a lineup of musical theatre professionals – all MVS students – many of whom are making their 54 Below debuts! This is in addition to well-known MVS and 54 Below favorites like Tory Vagasy and Brianna Kaleen. A portion of the proceeds for this concert will go to the MVS Scholarship to provide quality voice training to an aspiring musical theater professional, absolutely free of cost. Voice training for all! Join us for a fabulous and diverse evening of musical theater!

Music direction by Steve Crino.

Featuring Deanna Elise Beaucher, Katelyn Bettendorf, Maggie Clark, Cara Rose DiPietro, Jane Greene, Tori Heinlein, Brianna Kaleen, Maggie McCown, Megan McDevitt, Claire McPartland, Camila Serrano, and Tory Vagasy.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO BARBRA, WITH LOVE: A NIGHT CELEBRATING BARBRA STREISAND – MAY 23 AT 7PM

Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance

Broadway's brightest and emerging stars come together to celebrate the music of Barbra Streisand with To Barbra, with Love, here at 54 Below.

It's Barbra Streisand… need we say more? Join us as we send our love letter to the queen of the stage and screen, celebrating the different moments and “eras” of her career that have both inspired and helped us grow into the artists we are today. Get ready to laugh, cry, and sing along to this diva's greatest hits. You'll be hearing some of your favorites including, “People,” “Enough is Enough,” “Happy Days/Get Happy,” “Gotta Move,” “I've Stayed too Long at the Fair,” and much more! Produced and directed by Ayanna Nicole Thomas and Abigail Hammond, be prepared for a night to remember and nobody will rain on our parade! Music direction by Jake Safirstein.

Featuring Skylar Crown, Neil Devlin, Andy Gale, Abigail Hammond, Maya Mills, Liam Pearce, Marina Pires, Andrew Riccio-Hunter, Chandler Sinks, Hannah T. Skokan, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Philippe Clément on guitar, Jake Safirstein on piano, and Owen Story on bass.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HONORING BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC! 3 – MAY 23 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to welcome back the Honoring Black Women In Music! series, starring Gabrielle Beckford, LaDawn Taylor, Briana Kaleen, and Anania Williams alongside several other notable performers. Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the resilience, beauty, and power of Black women! Experience a captivating evening celebrating Black excellence in music, honoring icons like Nina Simone, Toni Braxton, Anita Baker, Samara Joy, and so many more. Join us for a heartwarming concert that serves as a vibrant love letter to Black women everywhere, shining a spotlight on their incredible contributions to art, culture, and community.It's more than just a concert—it's a joyous gathering that fosters unity, connection, and empowerment.

Produced/created/directed by Ashley Jossell.

Music directed by Rashad McPherson.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums and Criston Oates on bass.

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Dev, Enjelique, Kimberly Hicks, Kaisha Huguley, Ashley Jossell, Brianna Kaleen, Queade Norah, Pier Lamia Porter, LaDawn Taylor, Shameia Thompson, Kiara Wade, Denise Ward, and Anania Williams.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JIMMIE HERROD: COLOR AND LIGHT – MAY 24 AT 7PM

Fast-rising vocalist Jimmie Herrod makes his NYC solo show debut at 54 Below! From blowing the judges away as a Golden Buzzer winning finalist on “America's Got Talent” to playing Angel in the symphonic version of Rent at The Kennedy Center, and touring the world as a member of Pink Martini, Jimmie shares his favorite songs and stories in this unforgettably intimate and personal performance. From fresh interpretations of Sondheim classics to singular covers of songs made famous by divas like Barbra Streisand and Ella Fitzgerald, Jimmie brings his whole unmitigated self to thrilling and colorful effect in this debut show, Color and Light. Come for the high notes and stay for the rich artistry that led Arts Fuse magazine to proclaim: “Jimmie Herrod is a revelation.”

Vocalist Jimmie Herrod brings singular power and expressivity to his global career as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer on stage and screen. As a solo artist with a uniquely high vocal range, Jimmie has appeared to critical and audience acclaim multiple times with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, including on the nationally broadcast “Joni Mitchell Songbook,” and alongside luminaries such as Renee Fleming and Raul Midón.

Recent appearances include solo debuts with the St. Louis, Nashville, and Houston Symphony Orchestras, starring alongside vocalist Storm Large in a weekend of concerts with the Oregon Symphony, and touring the globe as a member of the band Pink Martini. Herrod first came to worldwide prominence as a finalist on the NBC nationally broadcast television show, “America's Got Talent,” earning the rare “Golden Buzzer” recognition from actress Sofia Vergara and returning the following year on the AGT All-Stars series. In 2024, Jimmie launches his first national tour as a solo artist, in support of his forthcoming full-length album.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EAST MEETS WEST: CELEBRATING AAPI HERITAGE MONTH – MAY 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In East Meets West: Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, artists from both sides of the world are brought together to perform together on the 54 Below stage. Featuring everything from classic Broadway duets to solos in a variety of languages, this will be a night for celebrating artists from different cultures but with the same dream, a night for encouraging AAPI talents of this industry, and a night when we stress once again that representation matters!

Co-produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun and Victoria Chen, with direction by Byun. Music direction by Jeff Caldwell.

Featuring Josh Alvarez, Hadar Baron, Julie Biancheri, Sondrine Lee Bontemps, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Gracie Caiazzo, Melani C. Michiko Carrié, Victoria Chen, Brayden Co, Ashlyn Combs, Marko Dumancic, Daniel Echevarria, Molly Filburn, Ellis Gage, Niko Granados, Nova Gomez, Olivia LaBarge, Isaac Lee, Darren Lorenzo, Clark Mantilla, William M. Martin, and Aly Marie Mazzie.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE! – MAY 25 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for Theatre Rock Live, a soaring tribute to rock musicals! Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Superstar and Tommy, to Wicked and Rock of Ages, have enraptured audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. Theatre Rock, part show and part rock concert, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below. The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein, the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Dwayne Clark (Shucked, Paradise Square, The Color Purple) fused with the energy a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino. So, get your voices warmed up, your air guitars tuned, and prepare to dance in your seats to songs you know and love. It's Theatre Rock!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Robert Frost.

Featuring John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hlinka, Chelsea Hooker, Danyele Yvonne James, Coulby Jenkins, MOIPEI, Benny Rose, Marina Yiannouris, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MAY 26 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Featuring special guests Pamela Winslow Kashani, Ramona Mallory, Shereen Pimentel, and Lucia Spina.

Featuring Michelle Dowdy, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Rob Maitner, and Lisa Sabin.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ELVIS – MAY 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an electric evening honoring the life and career of the legendary King of Rock, Elvis Presley! This concert style show will feature Broadway and national tour alum performing his greatest hits exactly how you remember them. From the King's early chart toppers like “All Shook Up” and “Heartbreak Hotel” to his iconic ‘68 Comeback Special performance of “If I Can Dream,” this charismatic show will guide you chronologically through the inimitable career of Elvis Presley. Don't miss out on this performance that will take you back to the birth of Rock n' Roll! Produced by Nicolas Fernandez, Landry Champlin, Joseph Thor, and Patrick Phalen.

Featuring Justin Albinder, Caleb Barnett, Matt Beary, Nick Bernardi, Gabrielle Browdy, Shelby Brown, Wesley Carpenter, Landry Champlin, Maya Christian, Tony Clements, Pasquale Crociata, A.J. Davis, Emmy Daniels, Sydney Dotson, Nicolas Fernandez, Andrew Frace, Jesse Lynn Harte, Alex Herrera, Kelly McIntyre, Patrick Phalen, Dom Scott, Joseph Thor, Daniel Velasquez, and Landon Zwick.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE CROONER'S CORNER May 20 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

CAROLYN MONTGOMERY: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY May 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MEG'S VOICE STUDIO, LIVE! May 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

EAST MEETS WEST: CELEBRATING AAPI HERITAGE MONTH May 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED May 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

