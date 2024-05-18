Photos: Highlights of Tammy Faye Starlite in NICO: UNDERGROUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret singer Tammy Faye Starlite's show Nico: Underground explores the subversive singer Nico, perhaps best known for singing with the Velvet Underground. You can catch the show's final performance at Joe's Pub this Wednesday night on May 22 at at 9:30 pm. Read a Q&A with Tammy about the inspiration behind the show and the process of putting it together.

The show features Jeff Ward as the Interviewer, and a band with Eszter Balint on violin, Richard Feridun on electric guitar, Keith Hartel on bass, acoustic guitar, and backing vocals, Craig Hoek on saxophone and flute, Ron Metz on drums, and David Nagler on keyboards and backing vocals. The show is directed by Michael Schiralli.

See highlights from the Wednesday May 15th show below, snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Follow Tammy Faye on Instagram.

Tickets are available on Joe Pub's website.



Tammy Faye Starlite and Jeff Ward. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite and Jeff Ward. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss. Tammy Faye Starlite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Comments