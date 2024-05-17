Photos: Travis Moser And Melissa Errico Share The Stage At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Travis Moser brought his show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, back to The Green Room 42 for an encore performance on Monday, 5/6 at 7pm.

See photos below!

Travis was joined by Tony nominated actress, singer, recording artist and New York Times columnist, Melissa Errico, as well as Ashely Arnold (Little Shop of Horrors, Joy - The Musical). The band, led by Music Director and Pianist Drew Wutke, included Sean Murphy on bass, Shelby Blezinger-McCay on drums and Hajime Yoshida on guitar.

Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the legendary singer-songwriter with brand new arrangements of songs she wrote as well as song by other artists she introduced to the world. Songs include "Mountain Girl," Both Sides Now," "Send in the Clowns" and many more. For more info and additional dates, check out www.TravisMoser.com! All photos by Austin Ruffer.

