54 SINGS HATCHETFIELD Comes to 54 Below in June

54 Below will present RJ Christian and more up and coming stars in 54 Sings Hatchetfield on June 13th, 2024.

Blood! Guts! Horror!…Singing? Join 54 Below and the cast of 54 Sings Hatchetfield in a hilariously spooky night honoring Starkid Productions’ horror comedy musical series! You’ll hear viral songs like “Show Stopping Number,” “CaliforM.I.A,” “Literal Monster,” “Cup of Roasted Coffee,” and “Feast or Famine” with an incredible cast of upcoming talent. So strap in, grab a coffee, and prepare: The Apotheosis is upon us.

Produced by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (54 Goes Horror!, Trans Voices Cabaret) and music directed by Omar Camps-Kamrin (Winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023), the show has an incredible cast of up and coming talent in the theatre scene, including: RJ Christian (Ratatouille TikTok musical), Aaron Clark Burstein (Drama @ Mama, Panic at the Sis-co), Will Cloud (Rock of Ages at Wolfbane Productions, Treasure Island at Endstation Theatre), Ella Ruth Francis (Head Over Heels at NCTC, The Dice Series at Dacha Theatre), E Gomez, Avery Ingvarson (bookwriter for Isabella of Boston), Charlie Keegan James (Finding Silence), and Katryna Marttala (54 Sings Bandstand, Trans-pose)

54 Sings Hatchetfield plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 13th, 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

