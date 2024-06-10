Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – June 10 to June 16, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday June 10

9:30 pm – Esther Fallick: ESTHER UPDATES HER BOOK at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of musical comedy

Esther Fallick, Brooklyn's finest transfemme cabaret comedienne, presents ESTHER UPDATES HER BOOK. This one-hour comedy show skewers the state of gender politics on Broadway with a delicious mix of stand-up, musical comedy, and as always, glamour.

Price: Tickets are $25. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Mon. June 10th, Tues. June 11th, Weds. June 12th and Thur. June 13th

7 pm – Norm Lewis: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY EDITION) at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Norm Lewis and Broadway musicals

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of seven nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss. Featuring Norm’s long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony® Awards. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you’ve never heard it!

Each evening features a different special guest – see 54 Below’s website for lineups.

(Read a glowing review by Sharon Ellman.)

Price: Tickets start at $95 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tuesday June 11th

5:30 pm – Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano: SUN! SKIN! SIN! SINATRA! at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz standards, singer-songwriters, and electrifying singing

Eric Comstock (piano/voice) and Barbara Fasano (voice) bring their singular, soulful showmanship home to Birdland for this June residency playing June 11, 18 and 25. Drawing from eclectic influences – Sinatra and Cole Porter classics to singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Carole King – the married musical couple’s electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing, and sensuality have made them the nightclub world’s most celebrated team. Their performances have taken them from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to Saratoga Jazz Festival, Music Mountain Twilight Jazz, London’s Pizza Express, Italy’s Monteverdi Tuscany, and nightclubs and music festivals across the country. Their new CD, PAINTING THE TOWN, featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, drops later this year.

Price: Tickets start at $24.91 including fees plus a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: MENTION MY BEAUTY at Pangea

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of candid one-woman shows and learning about history through personal stories

MENTION MY BEAUTY is a one-woman performance piece of Leslie Ayvazian reading from her memoirs. She speaks candidly about navigating the anti-war movement, the women’s movement, and the sexual revolution. There’s also the heartbreak of the expectations of Armenian parents still reeling from the Genocide of 1915. Leslie tells decidedly unsentimental, often hilarious stories of her life as a young woman surviving the cultural revolution without a plan.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Friday June 14th

7 pm - John Philip: OCEANS OF LOVE AND LIFE at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: An evening celebrating Great American Songbook standards and more

"In a restless world like this is - you have to ‘accentuate the positive' , ‘elim - I – nate' the negative. And we won't mess with Mr. In - Between!” With that thought, John Philip - lawyer, actor - lover of the Great American Songbook - and pirate?? - will sail you away with songs written by great composers, arrangements and meaningful medleys created and directed by Marilyn Maye.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Fri. June 14th @ 9, Sat. June 15th at 7 + 9, Sun. June 16th at 5 + 7:30 pm

ETIENNE CHARLES CREOLE ORCHESTRA at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz rooted in modern jazz, New Orleans, and Afro-Caribbean folk traditions

Last season, trumpet master, inexhaustible band leader, and fashion icon Etienne Charles lit up The House of Swing with his Appel Room performance of Carnival: The Sound of a People. Now, he returns to Dizzy’s Club leading his Creole-inflected big band featuring master practitioners from across the globe. Expect a spirited set of new music designed to pull every listener of every generation from their seat to their feet.

Price: Tickets start at $65 ($20 for students). Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Friday June 14th and Saturday June 15th

7 pm – Gavin Lee: STEPPIN’ OUT WITH Fred Astaire at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Broadway and Fred Astaire’s toe-tapping fun

Two-time Tony Award nominee and two time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee is thrilled to be bringing his solo show Steppin’ Out With Fred Astaire to 54 Below. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter -and a pair of tap shoes, will fill this evening with the songs and stories that made Fred an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Price: Tickets start at $29 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

A limited quantity of subsidized seating is available for $18 (including fees) with no minimum, max. two per person. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Saturday June 15th

7 pm – JUNETEENTH JAZZ JUBILEE WITH MUSIC ON THE INSIDE at Adler Hall

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz who support criminal justice reform

Join the New York Society for Ethical Culture and Music on The Inside for their annual Juneteenth celebration of freedom, resilience, and community. This benefit concert for Music on The Inside brings together formerly incarcerated musicians with top jazz artists for a rousing celebration of emancipation through music and the continuing fight for criminal and social justice in the United States. Hosted by Catherine Russell with Kenyatta Emmanuel Hughes.

Price: Livestream tickets are available for $15. In-person tickets start at $30.

