Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – August 12 to August 18, 2024

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including plenty of jazz, examinations of gender and a RENT reunion.

Tonight, Mon. August 12 @ 7 pm

Lena Moy-Borgen: IT'S A MAN'S WORLD at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: Gender studies, but with showtunes

Four-time MAC award nominee Lena Moy-Borgen returns with an exciting new solo show all about gender roles and how we pass them along to future generations through song. Join her for her usual blend of comedy, showtunes, mashups and belting! See the performer that Broadway World calls "A modern day Fanny Brice!"

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Mon. August 12 @ 9:30 pm & Weds. August 14 @ 7 + 9:30 pm

Jeff Hiller IS BASIC at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An hourlong show by improv master Jeff Hiller (HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere)

Jeff Hiller, star of HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, invites you to “come out and laugh at just how basic” he is. The new hourlong show will explore gender norms but mostly, it’ll just be funny. To learn more about the show, read a Q&A with Hiller. Don’t think too long though, because tickets are nearly sold out. At the time of this writing, the August 14 9:30 pm show is your best bet.

Price: Tickets are $35 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. August 13-17 @ 7 pm

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A reunion featuring some of the original cast members of If/Then

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Price: Tickets start at $111.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thurs. August 15th @ 5:30 pm

THE HIGH SOCIETY NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of superb classic jazz

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans-style jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States.

Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Their driving sound is a testament to the ongoing relevance of New Orleans Jazz and they have an international fan base to prove it. Loved by critics and jazz aficionados alike, they have attracted jazz icons like Chick Corea, Marian McPartland, Diana Krall and many others who sat in with the band during its 20-year residency at the Cafe Carlyle.

Price: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Fri. August 16 @ 7 pm

KEVIN ON THE KEYS CELEBRATES COMMUNITY at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An intimate evening of song, dance, and heart-warming stories cenetered around community spirit

Kevin Winebold is back at The Green Room 42 with another Kevin on the Keys performance you won't want to miss. Hear for yourself why BroadwayWorld said "one might call Winebold a one-man orchestra." In Kevin on the Keys Celebrates Community, Kevin and his guests will share songs and stories about the power of community - the people we surround ourselves with, the things that bring us all together, and the places we call home. This show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and song in your soul.

(Read a review of a previous installation of Kevin on the Keys.)

Price: Tickets start at $36.75 + $5.27 in fees for side / back seating. There is no food or drink minimum.

Fri. August 16 @ 9:30 pm

SOUND MIND, SOUND HEART: A BENEFIT FOR THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A song-filled, uplifting evening to support mental health.

Join 54 Below for an evening of extraordinary performances by stars of stage and screen as they come together to share their voices in songs of resilience, healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Through the healing power of beautiful music and a strong community, we aim to help de-stigmatize mental health and start a conversation.

(Read a Q&A with the producers about this show.)

Price: Tickets start at $34.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sat. August 17 @ 7 pm

The Randy Andys: SWINGING SUMMER at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A postmodern homage to a bygone era

The Randy Andys brilliantly fuses the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 food or beverage minimum.

Sun. August 18 @ 5 + 7:30 pm

Songbook Sundays: Duke Ellington at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to songwriter Duke Ellington helmed by historian Deborah Grace Winer

Hosted by visionary curator Deborah Grace Winer, Songbook Sundays returns to Dizzy’s Club in celebration of the singular artist who has inspired Jazz at Lincoln Center’s mission for the past three decades: Duke Ellington. Artists of every generation discover new meaning in Duke’s music and experience the enduring power of his artistry. This month, in continued celebration of his 125th anniversary, enjoy pivotal and lesser heard Ellington selections. Don’t miss a memorable evening that features a roster of award-winning artists: LaTanya Hall, Anaïs Reno and Richard Cummings.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $55 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

