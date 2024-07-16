Interview: SOUND MIND, SOUND HEART Sheds Light on Mental Health at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, producers Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D’Elia are bringing Sound Mind, Sound Heart: A Benefit for The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention to 54 Below. The cabaret show is shining light on a very important topic: mental health. This Friday August 16th, 9:30 pm show will be an evening of extraordinary performances by stars of stage and screen coming together to share their voices in songs of resilience, healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Through the healing power of beautiful music and a strong community, this benefit concert aims to help de-stigmatize mental health and start a conversation.

The show will feature Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid, Five; A Parody Musical), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance In Ohio), Madison Kopec (How To Dance In Ohio), Frenie Acoba (Matilda, Gossip Girl), Cara Rose DiPietro (Little Shop of Horrors at The Barn), Vince Ermita (Disney’s The Lion King), Akira Golz (Matilda, Nella the Night Princess), Jetta Jurainsz (The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed Opera House), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), and more to be announced! The show is music directed by Jorden Amir, of 54 Below’s What If? series.

Tickets are available online at 54 Below’s website.

We spoke to Kirchner and D’Elia about the upcoming show and the importance of mental health awareness.

What made you decide to put together this show?

We put this show together to spread more awareness and support through the community about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Mental health and suicide used to be very taboo subjects, but have become more mainstream recently through shows like Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, and Jagged Little Pill, to name a few. We hope that this benefit will not only be a way to raise awareness for the AFSP, but also to continue the very important conversation that has already been started.

Why did you choose The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention specifically?

We chose The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention because this is our first time organizing a mental health benefit, and we felt that the AFSP was the perfect way to introduce this topic to the stage. Donations received by The AFSP are used to fund research for suicide prevention, create and distribute education programs, support survivors of suicide loss, and advocate for public policy. The AFSP credits its donors for being able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20% by next year, and we are very proud and excited to be a part of that mission.

Struggles with mental health affect so many writers, performers, and artists. Do you have a personal favorite song or show that highlights mental health struggles?

AK: My personal favorite show that showcases mental health is Pippin by Stephen Schwartz. Pippin is often thought of as a vaudeville, circus-y musical when at its core it is Pippin’s journey for meaning and fulfillment. Through the show we watch Pippin face feelings of inadequacy, existential angst, and the pressure of societal expectations as he tries to find one single thing that will make his life “extraordinary”. I think the personal journey that Pippin goes on does a good job of representing the feelings that a lot of people often feel, and the way the revival loops is an incredible way to show that those feelings can happen to anyone.

MD: I think that my favorite show that showcases mental illness is Company by Steven Sondheim. While Company doesn’t immediately strike people as a show that showcases mental illness, I believe that many people can relate to topics of loneliness, especially after the pandemic. Company showcases undertones of depression throughout the show as we follow the lonely life of Robert, who is constantly seen alone. While he has his friends who ask for his help and speak to him, we can see that his relationships aren’t very personal and leave much to be desired. While this isn’t a show people typically think of when they think of mental health, this was a show that I believe was before its time and has led to the contemporary age of theatre we see now that puts mental illness in the spotlight.

What message do you hope the audience takes away from the night?

We as producers hope that the audience takes away a newfound sense of awareness and compassion for mental health issues. We aim to inspire hope and encourage open conversations about mental health and suicide prevention. We also hope the audience feels empowered to offer support to those in need, and motivated to contribute to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission of saving lives.

What's coming up next for you?

Up next we plan to do another fundraiser benefit concert. Our next show will benefit the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and will feature songs that show relationships in all stages and resources on the topic.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We would like to thank 54 Below for allowing us to put on this benefit, as well as all of the talented cast members who have committed their time and energy to this cause.

Sound Mind, Sound Heart plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 16th at 9:30 pm. Tickets start at $34.50 (including fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available on 54 Below’s website. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

If you can’t make the show but would still like to make a donation to AFSP you can do so online at https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/Sound-Mind--Sound-Heart-at-54Below

