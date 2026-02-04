FROM NEW YORK, YOU DON’T GET A DIVORCE To Receive One-Night Musical Presentation At Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A musical presentation of From New York, You Don’t Get A Divorce will be performed for one night only on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The presentation marks the show’s return to Manhattan following multiple engagements and workshops in Hudson, New York.

The musical features a new book by Matt Giroveanu and songs by Lou Craft and Frank Sanchez. The story follows Jamie and Charlie, a longtime married couple from the Upper West Side, as Jamie confronts a turning point during her birthday brunch at Barney Greengrass, weighing long-simmering ambitions against the comfort and constraints of a shared life in Manhattan.

The cast for the evening will feature Julie Feltman (The People’s Improv Theater, Blue Hill Troupe) and Giroveanu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The performance will include a full band led by Sanchez on piano, with Al Vetere on percussion and Phoebe Rosenblum on bass.

The musical’s songs draw on Craft’s poetry previously published in The New York Times and explore relationships, aging, and New York City life through humor and character-driven storytelling.

Tickets for the February 19 presentation are available online.