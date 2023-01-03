FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
The evening will feature live Music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque by Gigi BonBon, Audrey Love, Mr Gorgeous, Lilin, Alyssa Kitt, Ignacia and Miss Saturn!
Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
The evening will feature live Music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque by Gigi BonBon, Audrey Love, Mr Gorgeous, Lilin, Alyssa Kitt, Ignacia and Miss Saturn!
Plus DJ Momotaro, Dorienne Dreadful, Rosie Tulip and more!
6:30 Doors,
7:30 Live Music
8pm Burlesque
Tickets $20-$70
Le Poisson Rouge
158 Bleecker Street,
NYC, 10012
For more information visit: www.lpr.com
Related Stories View More Cabaret Stories