Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day

The evening will feature live Music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque by Gigi BonBon, Audrey Love, Mr Gorgeous, Lilin, Alyssa Kitt, Ignacia and Miss Saturn!

Jan. 03, 2023  

FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day

Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

The evening will feature live Music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque by Gigi BonBon, Audrey Love, Mr Gorgeous, Lilin, Alyssa Kitt, Ignacia and Miss Saturn!

Plus DJ Momotaro, Dorienne Dreadful, Rosie Tulip and more!

6:30 Doors,

7:30 Live Music

8pm Burlesque

Tickets $20-$70

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street,

NYC, 10012

For more information visit: www.lpr.com

www.thirstygirlproductions.com




Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This M Photo
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter Lavon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), and more.
Migguel Anggelos LATINXOXO Comes to Joes Pub This Month Photo
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below Photo
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below
​​​​​​​Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month
Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.   

More Hot Stories For You


Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This MonthMigguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
January 3, 2023

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 BelowLen Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below
January 3, 2023

​​​​​​​Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This MonthSean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month
January 3, 2023

Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.   
ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This WeekALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week
January 3, 2023

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, kicks off it's 2023 season at The Green Room 42, Thursday, January 5th.
'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight
December 31, 2022

Sirius XM Radio’s On Broadway Channel 77 will premiere “The Royal Hour,” an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating SIX: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about SIX and the Grammy® nominated album on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET).
share