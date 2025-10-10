FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY and More Set for 54 Below Lineup Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Filipinos on Broadway featuring Tatianna Cordoba and more!

FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. TATIANNA CÓRDOBA & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

It’s no secret that karaoke is the national pastime of the Philippines. Many (if not all) of Broadway’s Filipino performers grew up singing karaoke in their household – and eventually made careers out of it! Making its return to 54 Below, Filipinos on Broadway celebrates the talents of the industry’s Pinoy artists. Featuring Broadway powerhouses and up-and-coming singers, this show will provide an exciting mix of pop ballads, musical theatre selections, R&B songs, and more. Watch as these singers bring their karaoke skills from the living room to the 54 Below stage, in celebration of Filipino American History Month! Music direction by Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love).

Featuring Isabella Abuan, Christiana Alicante, Aedan Alvarez, Gabriel Argate, Joshua Carandang, Tatianna Córdoba, DV Cortez, Angelica Hale, Sarah Kay, Naomi Latta, Adrian Lindayag, Miranda Macasero, Heather Makalani, Markus Mann, Lauren Marut, Gabriel Vernon Nunag, Hayden Rivas, Kay Sibal, Angelo Soriano, and Jason Yanto.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOES ANYONE ELSE FEEL THIS WAY? AN EVENING WITH ELI RALLO & FRIENDS – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Does Anyone Else Feel This Way? Celebrate the release of Eli Rallo’s new book and join us for a night of music, catharsis, and collective feelings inspired by Rallo’s new essay collection that captures the chaos, comedy, and quiet beauty of being a person with feelings (lots of them). This one-night-only event features songs that match the book’s energy—honest, funny, raw, and real. With a cast of powerhouse performers bringing emotional rollercoasters to life through music, come for the laughs, stay for the existential spirals, and leave feeling just a little more understood.

Music direction by Ben Rauhala.

Featuring Maya Boyd, Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tony Award® winner J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez, Mykal Kilgore, Jack Mastrianni, Emily Kristen Morris, Sam Pauly, Diego Rodriguez, Tony Award® nominee Jarrod Spector, Cole Thompson, Tony Award® nominee Betsy Wolfe, and Anna Zavelson.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jennifer Bassey: FROM SEXY SOAPS TO CLASSY CABARET – OCTOBER 14 & 15 AT 7PM

The performance on October 15 will also be livestreamed.

“Jennifer Bassey Davis was magnificent!” – Rebecca Kaplan, BroadwayWorld

Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey, who made her cabaret debut in last year’s critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, returns to 54 Below in her first solo show, and takes you on her musical journey From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret. Best known to soap opera fans the world over as the iconic Marian Colby on ABC’s “All My Children,” Jennifer has done it all. She’ll share memories of her often hysterical, sometimes heartbreaking, and frequently scandalous life; from her humble beginnings as a singing Playboy Bunny, to starring on Broadway (Tonight at 8:30, A Touch of the Poet, The Jockey Club Stakes, California Suite), Off-Broadway (The Taming of the Shrew, Isn’t It Romantic?, Tartuffe), and her on and off-screen exploits as TV’s first nymphomanic-cougar daytime diva, in this autobiographical romp featuring songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

Starring Jennifer Bassey.

Music direction by Ian Herman.

Additional arrangements by Marilyn Maye.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Phil Collins – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Phil Collins will not appear at this performance

Something is in the air tonight! Join us as 54 Below celebrates the work of singer, songwriter and drummer Phil Collins. You’ve seen him as the drummer and lead singer of the rock band Genesis; or from his solo works such as the animated film Tarzan. His combined works earned him more Top-40 singles than any other artist in the 80s. You’ll hear favorite songs like “Against All Odds (Take A Look at Me Now),” “Easy Lover,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” and “In the Air Tonight.” Don’t be a stranger – and get your tickets now!

Produced by LxL Productions, a New York City-based production and events company that empowers women through strong, on-stage representation. From theater and cabarets to private events, we create our own productions and partner with artists and clients to bring their visions to life. Associate production by Harley Yanoff and music direction by Safin Karim.

Featuring Kolby Lamont Bates, Sarah Bockel, Danny Drewes, Caleb Graham, Milena Gravante, Kiara Michelle Lee, Hailie Lucille, Lauren A. Marchand, Jack F. Murphy, Zibby Nolting, Perry Sherman, Noah Simau, Ryanne Solinsky, Melissa Tormene, Dylan S. Wallach, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: VOLUME 5 – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is back and better than ever featuring all of Broadway’s most overdone tunes, with the goofiest, flashiest, and most heart-wrenching twists yet! Join your favorite New York City performers for a night of music we all know and love… maybe a little too much. Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping through your favorite songs reimagined. “Watch What Happens” as we “Defy Gravity” in this iconic night you won’t want to miss! Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Katherine Abel, Maddy Mae Billings, Annie Brown, Allison Calabrese, Megan Collina, Ella Dolynchuk, Chiane Ekweonu, Naiya Fernandez, Lauren Gilder, Phoebe Jennings Johnson, Garrett Langley, Taylor Layne, Abby Lerma, Paige Lord, Talia Lynn, Hailie MacKay, Ainsley Martell, Gabby Medeck, Bea Mienik, Sara Naumann, Morgan Paige, Echo Deva Picone, Michael Reitano, Dylan Ryan, Ethan Sadkowski, Reagan Shook, Noah Simau, Katie Spiropoulos, Sean Steele, Katie Trumbull, Jessica Vanek, Lorelai Vega, and Morgan Vybihal.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: S’WONDERFUL – OCTOBER 17 & 18 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

S’ WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on the finest qualities of being a human over 2,000 plus years, (ok… just a small portion thereof :), as she performs the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein, Lerner with Lane, Mancini with Mercer, a little Silvestri with Higgins, and much more! If you need a little ‘pick me up’ … S’ Wonderful is the musical elixir that will brace your spirit and bolster your heart.

Musical direction by Martin Silvestri.

Christine Andreas’ shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers’ hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY’s finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here’s to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…..?

Visit christineandreas.com.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him), with music direction/piano by Jason Wetzel (he/him).

Featuring Sehri Alese, Michie Aranguren, Peyton Chance, Emma Claye, Katelynn Fehrer, Hannah E. Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, Fernando Flores, Blake Gioviti, Jade Hebling, Isa Hernandez, Jenavieve Hinton, MJ Hughes, Caitlyn Kops, Abby Lerma, Sasha Lippis, Emma List, Taylor Parker, Haiden Pederson, Alissa Rojas, Mae Roth, Christina Russo, and Marian van Noppen.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Talia Sulla: A NIGHT OF MUSICAL CELEBRATION WITH HUIZI ZHANG ON PIANO – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Talia Sulla returns to 54 Below with an unforgettable evening of music from some of your favorite Broadway shows including Cabaret, Bright Star, and The Phantom of the Opera, along with a few unexpected pop and jazz gems.

After her successful debut in the Leading Ladies of Broadway production, Talia is thrilled to be back on the 54 Below stage. She will be accompanied by world-renowned pianist Huizi Zhang, a master musician who will also be featured with solo exciting contemporary pieces.

Featuring Bradley Ford Betros.

$47 cover charge (includes $2 in fees). $77 premium seating (includes $2 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – OCTOBER 19 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., Abigail Carter, Maryana Crawley, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, MOIPEI, Lumiri Tubo, and special celebrity guest star Ashley Darby!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RENEE KATZ SINGS Irving Berlin: LOST IN HIS ARMS – OCTOBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The Most Heartwarming Show of the Year” is how Times Square Chronicles’ Jacqueline Parker describes Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin: Lost In His Arms in her recent column “Top Cabaret Artists of 2024.” And now Renee, the multiple MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-nominated cabaret artist, who has often been compared to the late Barbara Cook, reunites with critically-acclaimed arranger and musical director Christopher Marlowe in celebration of the release of their highly regarded new album with her 54 Below debut.

The album combines Berlin’s timeless standards with a special focus on his earlier work and some of his rarer gems, together with Renee’s singular sound, and deeply personal perspective, of which Steven Mosher of BroadwayWorld wrote “she does a deep dive of emotions into the lyrics accompanying each melody.” The album aims to shine a unique spotlight on one of our greatest songwriters, while also illuminating his Jewish heritage as an immigrant and a proud American. Marlowe, who is best known for his unforgettable collaboration and recordings with the iconic Nancy LaMott, has made each of these Berlin classics vibrant and immediate.

Along with Marlowe, Renee is joined by the extremely talented Rex Benincasa on drums and Ritt Henn on bass, ukulele and vocals. The performance is directed by multi-award winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar, who will also be making a special guest appearance. For no matter how complex the world gets, Berlin’s messages remain accessible, universal, and forever timely; as in this show, Irving Berlin speaks his truth, which Renee believes, is everyone’s truth.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S GOT BARS: WHEN THEATRE MEETS HIP HOP – OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York is the birthplace of both hip-hop AND Broadway, and these two styles have taken on many forms in all areas of entertainment. The culture of hip hop and its musical elements have greatly influenced musical theater throughout history and continues to have influence on how it takes form today. Join us at 54 Below for Broadway’s Got Bars as we perform some of the most iconic hip-hop and theatre songs and explore the variety of ways these two genres have coexisted. Be prepared to hear music from musicals from your favorite shows such as Dreamgirls, Hamilton, and In the Heights, along with some other classic theatre songs performed in a fresh and innovative way! You will also hear original material from some young new theatre artists who explore what this relationship can look like for the future. Produced and directed by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey, with music direction by Puli. Artistic consulting by Kevin Lacey.

Featuring Terrence Berry, Dewight Braxton Jr., Jalyn Crosby, Ayana François, Juan Herrera, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Calvin Lindo, Harris Matthew, Lannie Rubio, Alyssa Watkins, Adarian Williams, and special guest Justen Ross.

Joined by Martin Constenla on guitar, Colin Jeffress on bass, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

