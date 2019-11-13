FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW and The Saunders Collective Present The Saunders Family in FAMILY DINNER: HOLIDAY EDITION

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, and The Saunders Collective present The Saunders Family in "Family Dinner: Holiday Edition."

Are you tired of classic holiday fare? Ready for a new generation of holiday treats, including a few unexpected tricks? You're invited to Family Dinner with the Saunders, an evening of merriment, mischief and mayhem, where all are welcome, but nobody quite fits. What is a holiday, anyway?

Come join Broadway's Saunders siblings at the Dinner Table: Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders (variously from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Alice by Heart, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, Nancy Meyers' The Intern, NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," Newton's Cradle, The Great Comet, Goodspeed's Cyrano, Marry Harry, and Aladdin on Broadway). They are all here to whip you into a frothy holiday frenzy as they serenade you with songs from shows they could all be cast in, songs from shows only one of them could be cast in, songs from shows that no one will ever be cast in, or maybe just holiday songs that you've forgotten about. They haven't been able to agree on that yet.

Family Dinner is arranged and orchestrated by Heath Saunders, music directed by Dan Garmon, and produced by The Saunders Collective.

The Saunders Family in "Family Dinner: Holiday Edition" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 23 at 9:30pm. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Saunders Family story can be found at http://www.thesaunderscollective.com.





