FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE Now Available for At-Home Viewing

For $9.99 you can receive one streaming YouTube link to view the performance.

Fabulous Fanny brings the Roaring 20's back with a bang for a live theatre experience right in your own home. Enjoy classic show tunes, good old-fashioned fun, and hilarity, as we travel through time with Fanny Brice, the legendary Jewish comedienne, Ziegfeld Follies/Broadway star, recording artist, and film actress extraordinaire. One of the most popular radio stars of all time, Fanny was the voice of "Baby Snooks" on air for 25 years and even better known as the inspiration for the movie "Funny Girl." Join her as she takes you on a nostalgic journey throughout her life and infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.

For only $9.99 you will receive one streaming YouTube link to view the performance. Buy Tickets at www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com. Running time is 1 hr. 15 mins. Tickets include a 2 hr. window to watch the show that begins at the times listed below.

This musical theatre event is currently available for select streaming performances on:

August 22nd (8pm EST)

August 30th (3pm EST)

September 4th (9pm EST)

September 12th (6pm EST)

Check out the trailer below!

The streaming version of this show was adapted for at-home viewing from a live performance, as part of the 10th Anniversary Season, at the Nelson Hall Theatre in Cheshire, CT. It's the closest you can get to live theatre during these times.

This solo show starring Fanny Brice's doppelganger, Kimberly Faye Greenberg, has received critical acclaim and has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 8 years. Here at the Fabulous Fanny, we are excited to present this streaming version of our live show for your viewing pleasure on any device. Forget the quarantine blues for a night of laughter and entertainment on us.

Perfect for all ages, lovers of history, and anyone that misses a fun night out at the theatre!

Buy Tickets, Read Reviews and Watch More at: www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com

Creative Team:

Performer/Writer: Kimberly Faye Greenberg

Director/Contributing Writer: Brian Childers

Musical Director/Arranger: Jeff Biering

Choreographer: Justin Boccitto

Costume Designer: Ryan Matthieu Smith

Additional Arrangements: Julianne B. Merrill

Accompanist: Christopher McGovern

Creative Consultant: Kimberly Rehfuss

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You