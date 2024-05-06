Erin Davie, Janine LaManna, and Christine Pedi Join BACK TO BEFORE at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the all-star cast of its second cabaret evening this spring at AMT.

Our In The Spotlight Cabaret Series returns on May 7th at 7:30pm with Back to Before: The Music of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. This evening will celebrate the incredible sound of Broadway's most beloved duo. Charles Kirsch, host of Backstage Babble, will direct with award-winning music director Michael Lavine at the keys.

The cast includes Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), Bryan Eng, Andrea Frierson (Once on This Island), Caleb Funk, Eric Michael Gillett (The Frogs), Brian Michael Hoffman (Annie), Janine LaManna (Seussical), Garrett Long (The Music Man), Ashley Morton, Skye Papa, Christine Pedi (Chicago), Rocky Paterra, Julia Rhea, Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway), Mark William, Stuart Zagnit (Harmony), and more to be announced.

“In the Spotlight is happily complementing our main stage productions, and furthering our mission to promulgate the body of work that is the Golden Age of the American Musical”, said Jim Jimirro.

The mission of the In The Spotlight cabaret series is to celebrate the songwriters whose works are being produced in The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's season with all-star Broadway talent.

The 2024 season continues with Lucky Stiff by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, running May 3–12, 2024 at AMT (354 West 54th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenues).

The inaugural 2023 In the Spotlight series included such artists as Julia Murney, Cady Huffman, Deidre Goodwin, Lee Roy Reams, and over twenty others.

Single tickets for In The Spotlight are on sale now.

