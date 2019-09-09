Eric Anthony Lopez And MiMi Scardulla Lead Next MADAME'S SOIREE

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of the Opera) and MiMi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers) as guests of honor at the September edition of Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame's Soiree. The show is now in its fourth hit season at The Duplex. The Broadway duo will be joined on the program by a distinguished group of emerging artists from a variety of disciplines.

The Soiree will be held at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Thursday, September 12 at 9:30pm. Described by critic Gerry Geddes as "an Ed Sullivan Show for a new generation", this "variety show with an avant garde twist" is as unpredictable as the patroness herself. Each eclectic evening features a group of rising stars in stand-up, poetry, dance, songwriting, and performance art while the Broadway guests accept creative dares that arise from Mme. M's insane imagination.

Hosted by nine-time MAC Award-nominated songwriter Drew Fornarola (STRAIGHT, VeggieTales) and directed by Tyler Spicer (Pharmabro), this Soiree will feature poet Tom March, comedian Nadia Pinder, essayist Tyler Spicer, and additional casting to be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the show, which has already featured over 200 individual artists and 40 Broadway guests.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street. Tickets are free with a reservation and there is a two-drink minimum. For reservations please call 212-989-3015, or visit https://www.theduplex.com/site/calendar





