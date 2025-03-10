Emma Sofia to Transfer RESURRECTION; A LOOK BACK AT MY JESUS YEAR To The Box In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway performer and dance artist Emma Sofia is transferring her sold-out cabaret show "Resurrection; A Look Back At My Jesus Year" to The Box in New York City.

This captivating performance offers a whimsical review of Sofia's 33rd year-a journey marked by success, loss, and ultimate transformation. Sexy, fun, and deeply vulnerable, Emma Sofia takes audiences on a ride through the not-so-middle-life crisis of being 33. From showtunes to boleros, original songs to dirty pop, this cabaret resurrects a depth of inner knowing through total irreverence and laughter. Come witness a shining star within our constellation.

Emma Sofia directed and choreographed the show in collaboration with Lance Horne serving as Music Director, Broadway performers Colin Cunliffe (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Tony d'Alelio (Gypsy), and NYC nightlife legend Bryce Farris (CATS the Jellicle Ball).

The show is co-produced by Emma Sofia Presents, Lorraine DiPaolo , and Monocle Productions.

About Emma Sofia

Emma Sofia graduated from SUNY Purchase Dance Conservatory and immediately joined the international tour of West Side Story. She danced with contemporary ballet companies Morphoses and Ballet Hispánico before making her Broadway debut in the original cast of Finding Neverland as Wendy. She later originated the role of Veruca Salt in Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Most recently, Sofia originated the roles of Cassandra and Skimbleshanks in CATS the Jellicle Ball during the inaugural season of the Perelman Arts Center in downtown NYC. Her television credits include Fosse/Verdon, Law and Order SVU, Alternatino, and Celia on Call Your Mother. On film, she appears in the highly anticipated Kiss of the Spiderwoman (2024).

Sofia lives by the words of Maya Angelou: "The truth is no one of us can be free until everybody is free."

