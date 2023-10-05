Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

Performances are set for March 1 & 2, 2024.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/EmilySkinner.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, October 6 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporter+ members on Tue, October 10 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporter members Wed, October 11 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Friends on Thu, October 12 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Fri, October 13 at 12pm. To become a Patron or Member visit 54below.org/support.

Tony Award® nominee (and veteran of ten Broadway shows) Emily Skinner has captivated audiences around the world with her rich, expressive singing voice and clever, magnetic stage presence. She returns to New York City's 54 Below after starring in Broadway's New York, New York at the St. James Theatre. Audiences can expect to be taken on an authentic musical journey by one of Broadway's most revered storytellers. 

Some of her other Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, Jekyll and Hyde, and Side Show. She has headlined with symphonies around the world, and her numerous recordings can be found on all major streaming platforms.

Emily Skinner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/EmilySkinner. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Cal Mitchell Makes Solo Debut at the Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Cal Mitchell Makes Solo Debut at the Green Room 42 This Month

For the first time in his career, Cal Mitchell makes his solo debut at The Green Room 42! Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Andrew Polec Will Perform in Concert in NYC Next Week Photo
Andrew Polec Will Perform in Concert in NYC Next Week

Andrew Polec, who is currently starring as Berger in the Two River production of Hair, will be performing a concert in NYC at Milliron Studios at 8pm on Monday October 9, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Tony Bennetts Daughter, Antonia Bennett, to Launch Solo Career At Dizzys Club in November Photo
Tony Bennett's Daughter, Antonia Bennett, to Launch Solo Career At Dizzy's Club in November

Antonia Bennett, the daughter of jazz legend Tony Bennett, is set to make her solo debut at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of jazz standards and original music. Get your tickets now!

4
Michael Lee Brown to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in November Photo
Michael Lee Brown to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in November

Experience the incredible talent of Michael Lee Brown, star of Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen,' in a live performance at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 4th. Enjoy an evening filled with Broadway favorites, original songs, and special guests. Don't miss this unforgettable night of music. Livestream option available.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You