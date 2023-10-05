Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/EmilySkinner.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, October 6 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporter+ members on Tue, October 10 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporter members Wed, October 11 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Friends on Thu, October 12 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Fri, October 13 at 12pm. To become a Patron or Member visit 54below.org/support.

Tony Award® nominee (and veteran of ten Broadway shows) Emily Skinner has captivated audiences around the world with her rich, expressive singing voice and clever, magnetic stage presence. She returns to New York City's 54 Below after starring in Broadway's New York, New York at the St. James Theatre. Audiences can expect to be taken on an authentic musical journey by one of Broadway's most revered storytellers.

Some of her other Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, Jekyll and Hyde, and Side Show. She has headlined with symphonies around the world, and her numerous recordings can be found on all major streaming platforms.

Emily Skinner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/EmilySkinner. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.