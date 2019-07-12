Emily Koch, Riza Takanashi And More Join BROADWAY'S BEST GROUP NUMBERS At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents All Together Now:Celebrating Broadway's Best Group Numbers on July 15, 2019, at 9:30pm

Sensational group numbers have filled the musical theatre cannon, highlighting that theatre is not just for solos. For one night only, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating some of Broadway's favorite ensemble moments with an all star musical extravaganza. Audiences will be treated to moments from favorite Golden Age Broadway classics as well as today's most famous new shows. The evening will feature many Broadway favorites, including some of the best ensemblists. This special event will pay tribute to the best musical moments that have earned their place in theatre history!

Little Known Facts Podcast creator and host, Ilana Levine, will host the evening. Levine will present facts and fun about all featured musicals throughout the night.

Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Emily Koch (Wicked, Watiress), Lexi Morris (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Ben Schrager (Indecent, The Flea), Riza Takanashi (Mean Girls) and Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland, Pippin) have joined the talented ensemble line-up.

The 9:30pm concert will also feature the previously announced Aleksa Bazylevsky, Steven Booth (School of Rock, Kinky Boots), Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin, Hair), Brian Calì (Pretty Woman), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Annie), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Bill Coyne (Musicals Tonight!, Muse Match), Emily Cramer (Les Misérables, School of Rock), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Gabrielle Greene (School of Rock), Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera, How To Succeed...), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Molly Jobe (Waitress, Newsies), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Ellie Kim (School of Rock), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Alice By Heart), Eleanor Koski (Les Misérables), Rebecca Kuznick (Company), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots),Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Sean Montgomery (Beetlejuice, Groundhog Day), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Bonnie & Clyde), Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock), Becca Petersen (Mean Girls, Bandstand), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), Lia Spahn, Daniel Switzer (Newsies, Wicked), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet, Cruel Intentions).

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

All Together Now: Celebrating Broadway's Best Group Numbers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, July 15th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





