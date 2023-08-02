Emily Keating Brings NO DRAMA CLUB To 54 Below, August 27

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Emily Keating in No Drama Club on August 27 at 9:30pm.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a captivating and spellbinding experience, show- casing the remarkable talents of New York's own; Emily Keating. Audiences can expect an enchanting evening filled with sensational music, captivating vocals, and a visual feast that will leave them in awe. This extraordinary production is a testament to the commitment and passion that Emily Keating puts into creating unforgettable entertainment experiences.

Featuring a range of singing, melodic melodies, and powerful force, No Drama Club presents a seam- less fusion of feelings and emotions, taking the audience on a journey through time and across cul- tures. From the soul-stirring melodies of classical opera to the infectious rhythms of jazz and the pul- sating beats of contemporary pop, this show celebrates the power of music to unite and uplift.

No Drama Club promises to be a sensory delight, with stunning visual elements, innovative stage de- sign, and breathtaking vocals. The production is a collaborative effort of a team of industry-leading professionals who have come together to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for audi- ences of all ages.

“We are thrilled to present Emily Keating: No Drama Club, a show that celebrates the incredible diver- sity and beauty of music said Norm Choudhury, Massive Talent Inc. "Through this production, we aim to transport our audience to a world where melodies transcend boundaries and where the power of music creates a sense of unity and joy.”

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a musical spectacle that will touch your heart, ignite your imag- ination, and leave you longing for more. Join us at 54 Below and experience the magic of music like never before!

Emily Keating in No Drama Club plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 27, 2023 at

9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Singer/songwriter Emily Keating, daughter of award-winning photojournalists from The New York Times, makes her 54 Below solo debut with No Drama Club! She was recently featured in the 2023 Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya and her acclaimed 2020 EP Heart in “What to Listen to” in People Magazine.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit

organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing un- paralleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both estab- lished and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an op- portunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musi- cals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and infor- mation at 54below.org.