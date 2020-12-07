Emerging Musical Theatre Writer Concert Series Opens For Submissions For 2021 Season

Tin Pan Alley 2, a bimonthly free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, is accepting applications from emerging musical theatre writers of all backgrounds to be a part of its 2021 season. To apply, go to: https://www.tinpanalley2.com/submission.

In 2021, there will be six virtual concerts with 18 units of songwriters. Each concert will be curated to fit one of the following themes: love (February), international artists* (April), Pride* (June), women+ artists* (August), Halloween (October), and holidays (December). Each 45-minute long concert will feature three emerging musical theatre artists. Each selected songwriter (or songwriting team) can present three pre-recorded song performance videos during their 12-minute set. The curators and hosts of Tin Pan Alley 2, Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt, will also conduct a short interview with each selected songwriter to let the audience know more about them and their creative process.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Find more information and watch previous concerts at https://www.tinpanalley2.com.

Submissions will close on December 25th, 2020, at 11:59pm EST. Selected artists will be notified in early January 2021. Any questions can be directed to tpa2concertseries@gmail.com.

