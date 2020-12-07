Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emerging Musical Theatre Writer Concert Series Opens For Submissions For 2021 Season

Accepting applications from emerging musical theatre writers of all backgrounds to be a part of its 2021 season.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Tin Pan Alley 2, a bimonthly free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, is accepting applications from emerging musical theatre writers of all backgrounds to be a part of its 2021 season. To apply, go to: https://www.tinpanalley2.com/submission.

In 2021, there will be six virtual concerts with 18 units of songwriters. Each concert will be curated to fit one of the following themes: love (February), international artists* (April), Pride* (June), women+ artists* (August), Halloween (October), and holidays (December). Each 45-minute long concert will feature three emerging musical theatre artists. Each selected songwriter (or songwriting team) can present three pre-recorded song performance videos during their 12-minute set. The curators and hosts of Tin Pan Alley 2, Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt, will also conduct a short interview with each selected songwriter to let the audience know more about them and their creative process.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Find more information and watch previous concerts at https://www.tinpanalley2.com.

Submissions will close on December 25th, 2020, at 11:59pm EST. Selected artists will be notified in early January 2021. Any questions can be directed to tpa2concertseries@gmail.com.


