Eden Espinosa and Matt Bloyd Join MICHAEL MOTT & FRIENDS at The Green Room 42

The concert take place on Saturday, November 27th at 7:00pm.

Oct. 29, 2021  

Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent) and Matt Bloyd (FOX's "The Four") join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in "Michael Mott & Friends" on Saturday, November 27th at 7:00pm. Celebrate the spirit of the season with Mott's original Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue.

Ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters and impressive vocalists.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, November 27th at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com


