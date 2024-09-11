News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EPIC Players Theatre to Present EPIC DOES THE 90S: A Neuro-Inclusive Cabaret At Joe's Pub

The event will take place on October 26, 2024, at Joe's Pub in NYC.

By: Sep. 11, 2024
EPIC Players Theatre to Present EPIC DOES THE 90S: A Neuro-Inclusive Cabaret At Joe's Pub Image
EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present a neuro-inclusive October Cabaret: EPIC Does the 90s on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 6pm (Doors at 5:30pm) & 8:30pm (Doors at 8:00pm) at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette St. NYC. Tickets are $65 / $35 (exclusive of service fee) with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person. Both shows will be ASL interpreted for Deaf and Hard of Hearing audience members. Please use code EPICASL for accessible seating.

All tickets can be purchased online at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/e/epic-players-90s/.

Get ready to relive the 90s in style with EPIC Players' Neuro-inclusive 90s Cabaret! Join us for a night of iconic hits and unforgettable performances as our talented neurodivergent artists share the stage with special Broadway guests. This one-of-a-kind cabaret blends nostalgia with empowerment, showcasing the incredible talents of our inclusive theater company. Don't miss out on a night of music, fun, and celebration that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to all your favorite 90s tunes! Broadway actors Molly Hager (Waitress) and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) are confirmed as guest performers, with more Broadway friends to follow.




