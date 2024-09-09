EDIE Will Bring EDIE, QUEEN OF THE DESERT to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off the very high heels of her acclaimed Provincetown summer residency, Las Vegas drag sensation and Broadway star EDIE will return to New York with the NYC premiere of EDIE, QUEEN OF THE DESERT on Thursday, September 19 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue). General admission tickets are $25. Reserved front row table VIP tickets are $38. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

EDIE, QUEEN OF THE DESERTwill have audiences burning up from her tales of living in the hottest place on earth! (But it's a dry heat.) With her high-kicking, feverish choreography and steamy storytelling through song and dance, Edie turns up the heat with this red hot new show. Part tribute to the 30th Anniversary queer cult classic film "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," EDIE takes us on a scorching journey out West to the barren badlands she now calls home.

EDIE is best known from Cirque du Soleil's hit show ZUMANITY where she starred as the emcee, the "Mistress of Sensuality," at the NY-NY Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. During her 13 year run, EDIE performed over 5,600 shows for over 6 million people. EDIE began her professional dance career at the age of 17 with Ballet Oregon. For the next eleven years she danced with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet Chicago, and Pennsylvania Ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. EDIE quickly became a fixture in New York City where she racked up a bevy of awards including Best Drag Queen (HX Award), Best Dance Artist and Entertainer of the Year (Glammy Award). She starred in her autobiographical, off-Broadway show "LEGS!," performed on the MTV Video Music Awards, appeared on "Sex and the City," was featured at Wigstock and Broadway Bares, and made her Broadway debut alongside Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming in the Tony-nominated revival of "The ThreePenny Opera" at Studio 54. The San Francisco Chronicle "strongly advises seeing the incredible EDIE whose talent and legs go on forever."

Comments