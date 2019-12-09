Dueling Pianos to Host Saturday Night Show at 10pm

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  
Dueling Pianos' show runs EVERY Saturday Night, 52 weeks a year and is the LONGEST RUNNING Dueling Pianos show in NYC history (now in its TENTH record-breaking year!)

RATTLE & HUM WEST

306 W. 39th St.

NYC 10018

Doors - 9pm

Showtime - 10pm-1am

Tickets:$20 genl admission, $30 front row

An all request, rock n roll party, featuring two of the top piano entertainers on the East Coast. Playing all your favorites from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, it's a singalong, laugh-along, drink-along, dance-along good time for groups of 2, 20 or 200


Mark Weiser
SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL PIANOS
http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com
http://www.PianoSummitNYC.com
917-921-4128

Tickets to our Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455


Their full performance calendar http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/



