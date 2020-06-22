Doris Dear Joins PIANO BAR LIVE! CELEBRATING THE ART OF DRAG

Doris Dear, a THREE TIME MAC Award winning mid-century modern gal known as "America's Perfect Housewife!" joins Piano Bar Live! Celebrating The Art of Drag with host piano man Michael McAssey and co-host Michael Barbierie on Tuesday, June 23rd at 7:15 pm ET, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. Doris Dear loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. So join this fun evening and come along with Doris Dear on her journey and hear some beloved stories, songs from the great American songbook, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT!

Doris Dear said... "I love bringing my Rumpus Room to PBL and celebrating with such amazing talented people! It is an honor and a privilege, especially bringing music at a time when we need it the most!"

Also joining in with the fun will be Varla Jean Merman, Peter Mac as Judy Garland, Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee, Rosetta Stoned, Broadway's Haley Swindal and a mystery guest!

So make a cocktail, grab a seat, and Join us this TUESDAY, June 23 at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on PBL!'s new streaming outlet, BroadwayOnDemand.com.

MORE ABOUT Ray DeForest

Doris Dear www.dorisdear.com , the "other" inner Housewife of Ray DeForest, has been featured in movies (Men in Black 3, The Normal Heart) and TV shows (The Carrie Diaries) and has toured with "her" successful live shows "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and 'Doris Dear's More Gurl Talk". Ray has been performing professionally for 38 years around the world in tours, stage shows, revues and was a host on TV's HGTV, Food Network, and had his own "How To" TV show syndicated through Fox Syndication. Ray is also a commercial producer with his company "DeForest Theatricals" with projects in the works for Broadway and the U.K.

