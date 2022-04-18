Dizzy's Club Announces May and June Lineup

Jazz at Lincoln Center today announced its May and June 2022 programming at Dizzy's Club, featuring a diverse lineup of club favorites and rising stars alongside the launch of a new concert series, can't-miss special events, and celebrations of giants of jazz history from Slide Hampton and Ralph Peterson to Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, and Thelonious Monk.

The club's May programming comes in hot with the launch of a new American Songbook concert series, kicking off with Got Gershwin on May 22, with future installments through the summer and fall to spotlight the music of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and Irving Berlin. The Young Monk Project, featuring Joel Ross, Sean Mason, Zoe Obadia, Kayvon Gordon, and Mark Lewandowski, will make its Jazz at Lincoln Center debut, and the club will also honor the lives of the legendary trombonist Slide Hampton and drummer Ralph Peterson with tribute performances. Dizzy's will also play host to special celebrations including the 85th birthday of drummer Louis Hayes, a preview showcase of the 2022 American Pianists Awards finalists, and a performance by the Essentially Ellington alumni band during the 2022 finals of Jazz at Lincoln Center's signature education program and competition. The club shines a spotlight on new albums with release parties for drummer Domo Branch and pianist Pete Malinverni, as well as concerts led by composers Marquis Hill, Miho Hazama, and Joel Harrison. Other featured performances throughout the month include acclaimed ensembles like Sammy Miller and the Congregation Big Band, Orrin Evans Trio, and Endea Owens - seen by millions each night as the bassist of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's house band - bringing her own band The Cookout for a star turn at Dizzy's.

In June, Jazz at Lincoln Center will celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with a slate of Afro-Caribbean and Latin American ensembles that blend jazz with musical traditions from Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela, and beyond. Trombonist Papo Vazquez and percussionists Steve Kroon and Luisito Quintero will lead more intimate ensembles; larger bands will include the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band and Dion Parson's 21st Century Band playing the sounds of the U.S. Virgin Islands; and the innovative Michele Rosewoman's New Yor-Uba: A Musical Celebration of Cuba in America will close out the month. Special tributes will include bassist Gerald Cannon in a celebration of his mentors McCoy Turner and Elvin Jones, and multi-instrumentalist twins The Anderson Brothers playing the music of Charlie Parker. The club will also feature sets from acclaimed vocalist Brianna Thomas, bassist Rodney Whitaker, and Youngjoo Song, one of Korea's leading jazz pianists, among others. Dizzy's will also honor Jazz at Pride with a special presentation by drummer and composer Bryan Carter on June 27.

Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City. More information and tickets to Dizzy's Club live and virtual shows are available at jazz.org/dizzys.

DIZZY'S CLUB MAY & JUNE LINEUP:

*Livestream available

Mzantsi Jazz Awards Winner: Thembelihle Dunjana



Honoring South African Freedom Day

May 1, 2022 | 5:00 pm. & 7:30 p.m.

The annual Mzantsi Jazz Awards highlight the very best of South Africa's incredible musical talents. Closing out its South African Freedom Day programming, Jazz at Lincoln Center is delighted to host one of the 2021 winners of Best Jazz Artist at Dizzy's Club: pianist Thembelihle Dunjana. A rising star emerging from Cape Town's vibrant jazz scene, she has collaborated with notable artists including Frank Paco, Sisonke Xonti, and Msaki, and has performed at the Oslo Jazz Festival, Cape Town Jazz Festival, Makhanda Jazz Festival, and more.

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Sammy Miller and the Congregation Big Band*



May 2-3, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

A native of Los Angeles, the Juilliard-trained and Grammy-nominated drummer Sammy Miller has spent the last decade electrifying audiences with his joyful jazz band, The Congregation. From Jazz at Lincoln Center to The White House, The Newport Jazz Festival to Umbria Jazz, with legends like Wynton Marsalis and Bill Irwin, The Congregation has brought a new perspective of jazz to a new generation of listeners. In addition to touring with OneRepublic, The Allman Brothers, and Mavis Staples, The Congregation dedicates countless hours to working with over 60,000 students across the world using their e-learning platform PLAYBOOK. Join this 17-piece swinging big band comprised of the most sought-after young musicians for two nights of Duke Ellington, Scott Joplin, Count Basie, and more.

Monday: $35

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Essentially Ellington Alumni Band



May 4, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Kicking off the Essentially Ellington festivities, the Essentially Ellington Alumni Band is a 16-piece big band comprised of top alumni of Jazz at Lincoln Center's Essentially Ellington program. It features some of the most outstanding young artists in the greater New York City area, from seasoned pros who have toured the world to current students at renowned schools like The Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music.

Wednesday: $40

Students: $20

Juilliard Jazz Orchestra: Music of Duke Ellington



May 5-7, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

May 8, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The Juilliard School has been a destination for world-class music education since its founding, and these incredible young musicians will exemplify that legacy at Dizzy's. The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra features some of the world's most talented emerging jazz artists, many of whom are already professional musicians, and they are taught by some of today's most active, innovative, and respected jazz musicians. No stranger to Dizzy's Club (which they regularly sell out), the Orchestra has also performed at noted venues such as the Blue Note and Alice Tully Hall. These gifted young musicians are proof of jazz's bright future, and they honor an essential part of its living legacy in this celebration of Duke Ellington.

Thursday: $40

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $20

Pete Malinverni Trio featuring Ugonna Okegwo and Jeff Hamilton



May 9, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tonight's concert celebrates the recent release of On The Town: Pete Malinverni Plays Leonard Bernstein. The album reimagines nine Bernstein favorites, along with a new Malinverni original penned in tribute to the composer, for an all-star trio featuring bassist Ugonna Okegwo and drummer Jeff Hamilton.

Monday: $40

Students: $25

Miho Hazama and m_unit*



May 10, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tokyo-born composer Miho Hazama is one of New York's most distinctive young talents. Lauded in DownBeat as one of "25 for the Future," Hazama is a classically trained, jazz-oriented pianist with a bold and unique compositional voice. Her 13-piece jazz chamber orchestra m_unit includes strings, horns, woodwinds, and a piano/bass/drums rhythm section. The group moves fluidly through a distinct hybrid of big band jazz, contemporary classical music, and pop that gives ample attention to both swinging jazz solo sections and sweeping, through-written passages that make full use of the eclectic instrumentation.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $20

Marquis Hill: New Gospel Revisited



May 11-12, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

New Gospel Revisited is the new album from the fearless and formidable American composer and trumpeter Marquis Hill. A live recording that revisits and reinterprets his debut 2012 album New Gospel, this time round employing a band of super-heavyweight musicians including Walter Smith III, Joel Ross, James Francies, Kendrick Scott and Harish Raghavan. Marquis Hill's rise over the last few years has been striking and there's no letting up. Since winning the prestigious Thelonious Monk Institute Jazz Composition award he has demonstrated full command of his art and built a reputation for synthesizing what he describes as the essential elements of the Africa-American creative heritage including contemporary and classic jazz, hip-hop, R&B, house and neo-soul. Now, his sights are set even higher. New Gospel Revisited, is an extraordinary live recording that reimagines his debut as a leader with a new band, a new focus and a sharpened ear as a bandleader, composer, and performer.

Wednesday: $35

Thursday: $35

Students: $20

Endea Owens and The Cookout



May 13-14, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Each evening, millions of viewers see Endea Owens as the bassist in Stay Human, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band led by Jon Batiste. Jazz fans worldwide and critics know her as one of the music's most vibrant and sought-after bassists and educators on the scene today. While she's performed with a diverse array of jazz, R&B, and pop artists-including Jennifer Holliday, Rhonda and Diana Ross, Wynton Marsalis, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Steve Turre, H.E.R., and more-Owens continues to dedicate herself to hard-swinging jazz projects. On these special nights at Dizzy's, Owens leads The Cookout, her own dynamic band that encompasses the spirit, culture, and rhythm of Black American music.

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Students: $25

Domo Branch Trio with special guests Stefon Harris and Imani Rousselle:

We Are Made Album Release Party



May 15, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The rising star drummer celebrates the release of his new album, We Are Made-an album that takes listeners on a journey through the ebbs and flows of everyday life. It tells a healing, motivating, and inspiring story. Now based in New York, drummer, composer, and producer Domo Branch hails from Portland, Oregon. He is the co-owner of Sound Poets Productions with his partner Matt Malanowski. He is also co-leader of the band Brown Branch with childhood friend Charlie Brown III. Since moving to New York in 2018 to attend the Manhattan School of Music, he has performed and/or toured with prominent artists such as Sean Jones, Taylor Eigsti, Dianne Reeves, Mike Phillips, and Wynton Marsalis. In the winter of 2021, he went on tour with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. He has performed at a variety of festivals and venues such as Carnegie Hall, Konzerthaus Berlin, the Monterey Jazz Festival, the Caramoor Jazz Festival, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and New York's Jazz Standard.

Sunday: $40

Students: $25

Dominick Farinacci and Tri-C JazzFest Academy's Spirit of the Groove



With special guests Jonathan Thomas, Carmen Intorre, Jr., & Chris Coles

May 16, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Dominick Farinacci leads the Tri-C JazzFest Academy's Spirit of the Groove ensemble, comprised of pre-college students, alumni, and special guests including Jonathan Thomas, Carmen Intorre and Chris Coles. Spirit of the Groove is a tiered mentorship program giving student rhythm sections the opportunity to play alongside seasoned professionals to improve and refine their supporting roles as rhythm section players. Dominick is the director of Tri-C JazzFest Academy, a pre-college jazz program of Cuyahoga Community College, housed at the Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative in Cleveland, Ohio.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

Gil Evans Project directed by Ryan Truesdell



May 17-18, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-nominated Gil Evans Project make their long-awaited Dizzy's Club debut celebrating the music and the 110th birthday of legendary composer/arranger, Gil Evans. Led by Grammy Award-winning producer Ryan Truesdell, this outstanding ensemble of New York City's finest musicians will present rarely performed music written by Evans during the 1940s-1960s: music from his tenure with the Claude Thornhill Orchestra, as well as albums Out of the Cool, Individualism of Gil Evans, New Bottle Old Wine, and a variety of vocal numbers featuring audience favorite Wendy Gilles.

Tuesday: $35

Wednesday: $35

Students: $20

Orrin Evans Trio Plays Monk



May 19, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

A one-night only experience not to be missed - fearless and unabashedly independent pianist Orrin Evans assembles a high-octane trio of fellow masters Eric Revis (Branford Marsalis Quartet) and Jeff "Tain" Watts to tackle the oeuvre of jazz titan Thelonious Monk. During his kaleidoscopic quarter-century as a professional jazz musician, pianist Orrin Evans has become the model of a fiercely independent artist who pushes the envelope in all directions. Evans has ascended to top-of-the-pyramid stature on his instrument, as affirmed by his #1-ranking as "Rising Star Pianist" in the 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll. Grammy nominations for the Smoke Sessions albums The Intangible Between and Presence, by Evans' raucous, risk-friendly Captain Black Big Band, stamp his bona fides as a bandleader and composer. In addition to CBBB, Evans' multifarious leader and collaborative projects include the Eubanks Evans Experience (a duo with eminent guitarist Kevin Eubanks); the Brazilian unit Terreno Comum; Evans' working trio with bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr.; and Tar Baby (a collective trio of 20 years with bassist Eric Revis and drummer Nasheet Waits).

Thursday: $40

Students: $20

Joel Ross - Zoe Obadia - Sean Mason - Mark Lewandowski - Kayvon Gordon: Young Monk Project



May 20-21, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

A curated band of bandleaders and rising stars, the Young Monk Project embraces the songs and spirit of their iconoclastic compositional and improvising hero, Thelonious Monk. To celebrate our mini-Monk festival as the JLCO presents Monk Con Clave with special guests in Rose Theater over the weekend, Dizzy's spotlights 5 remarkable young artists who have recently united to form a brand-new ensemble, making its debut performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center. They each bring their own arrangements to the bandstand, specific to the instrumentation of vibraphone and alto sax and rhythm section, interpreting the Monk's handiwork through fresh perspectives.

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Students: $20

American Songbook: Got Gershwin



May 22, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Got Gershwin, the inaugural Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook show at Dizzy's Club is a fresh, fun celebration of the iconic songs of brothers George and Ira, starring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway) and Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) with the sensational young vocalist Georgia Heers. Music Director Tedd Firth on piano leads a multi-generational band of jazz stars. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features classic Gershwin tunes like I Got Rhythm, But Not For Me, They Can't Take That Away from Me and Embraceable You, and little known gems and collaborations with Jerome Kern and Harold Arlen. Got Gershwin brings energy, fun, breezy chat, and great music to Dizzy's Club. Upcoming shows in the new series will celebrate Cole Porter (July 17), Duke Ellington (September 11) and Irving Berlin (November 20).

Sunday: $40

Students: $25

Fran Vielma Venezuelan Collective with special guest vocalist Jeremy Bosch



May 23, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Fran Vielma is a critically acclaimed and award-winning multi-percussionist, composer, and educator. The Venezuelan Jazz Collective is an innovative jazz ensemble that comprises an outstanding cast of world-class musicians from Venezuela and Latin America based in the US. Their awareness of the jazz tradition and an upbringing surrounded by the Caribbean and South American genres allow these performers to go from one idiom to the other with masterful spontaneity and musicianship.

Monday: $35

Students: $20

Jenna Mammina - Rolf Sturm with Special Guests



May 24, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Long associated with her mentor Abbey Lincoln, former Jazz Performer of the Year (SF Weekly) and vocalist/songwriter Jenna Mammina has been busy bringing her voice and spirit to audiences alongside guitarist, Rolf Sturm, for close to a decade. These two artists are gifted sonic storytellers, weaving their phrasing as if in conversation, taking familiar songs from across genres and breathing new life into them - joined by a surprise guest or two.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

American Pianists Awards Preview Concert*



May 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tonight will be the world debut and showcase of the five finalists of the 2023 American Pianist Awards - Caelan Cardello, Esteban Castro, Paul Cornish, Thomas Linger and Isaiah J. Thompson. Each pianist will compete for the prestigious Cole Porter Fellowship, given every four years to an American jazz pianist at the conclusion of the organization's unique 13-month competition. The 2023 American Pianists Awards promise to be one of the most competitive yet, providing winners with cash, two years of career advancement and support (valued at over $200,000). Past winners read as a who's who of new voices on the global jazz scene: Emmet Cohen (2019), Sullivan Fortner (2015), Aaron Diehl (2011), Dan Tepfer (2007), Adam Birnbaum (2004), Aaron Parks (2001), Jesse Green (1998), Rick Germanson (1996), Kevin Bales (1994), and Jim Pryor (1992). This is a unique opportunity to glimpse the future of jazz piano in the most intimate of settings.

Wednesday: $40

Students: $25

Louis Hayes Quintet: My 85th Birthday!



May 26-27, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Hard-swinging drummer and bandleader Louis Hayes celebrates his 85th birthday by bringing his high voltage quintet to Dizzy's for two electrifying nights. While still in his teens in 1956, Louis Hayes moved to New York and joined the Horace Silver Quintet, spending the following years working with greats like John Coltrane and Curtis Fuller, and then joining Cannonball Adderley's quintet in 1959. He has since become one of the most recorded drummers in history and one of the players most successful in navigating the changes in jazz since the hard bop era. Though his résumé also includes collaborations with Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, Yusef Lateef, Ravi Shankar, J.J. Johnson, Ray Brown, Wes Montgomery, and countless more, he has spent the last several decades as a leader, mobilizing some of the tightest and most cohesive groups in the business.

Thursday: $45

Friday: $45

Students: $25

Remembering Slide Hampton



May 28, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

May 29, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

NEA Jazz Master and Grammy Award-winning legend Slide Hampton is one of the most distinguished figures in jazz history. Born in 1932, Locksley Wellington "Slide" Hampton started performing at a young age with his family band, The Hamptons, and went on to play with bands led by Art Blakey, Tadd Dameron, Barry Harris, Thad Jones, Woody Shaw, Dexter Gordon, and Max Roach. Slide Hampton enjoyed an over 60-year career as a revered trombonist, arranger, and composer. Dizzy's Club will pay tribute to Slide Hampton's lasting legacy with two nights of exceptional music and memories. The first evening will feature all-star trombone ensembles performing the arrangements of Slide Hampton, including selections from the renowned World of Trombones. The second evening features a powerhouse group co-led by Frank Basile and Charles Ruggiero celebrating the Slide Hampton Octet, featuring special guest soloists.

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $40

Students: $25

Joel Harrison - New Music for Jazz Orchestra: America at War



May 30, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The United States has been in the midst of a foreign military engagement nearly every year since composer Joel Harrison's birth in 1957. This endless state of war has had lasting impacts on the country's well-being, and far-reaching repercussions on generations of soldiers and their families. Guitarist and composer Joel Harrison's new large ensemble recording, America At War, is a musical meditation on a lifetime of armed conflicts. The music is anything but funereal, however; it is at turns pugnacious, funky, swinging, and lyrical.

Monday: $40

Students: $20

A Ralph Peterson Celebration



May 31, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Ralph Peterson Jr. Musical Legacy is honored to be a part of the Winter JazzFest lineup, celebrating the many contributions drummer Ralph Peterson made to the festival over the years. Peterson, a master drummer, bandleader and composer, died on March 1, 2021 following a six-year battle with cancer. Ralph Peterson continued to advance the continuum of his late mentor Art Blakey on a 2020 release, Onward & Upward, his ambitious and expansive 25th release as a leader. On this historic occasion, Peterson brought together 14 former Jazz Messengers and three Legacy Messengers to write a new page in the Jazz Messenger songbook. While Onward & Upward is rooted in the Blakey tradition, it is decidedly forward-thinking as it features all new material written by the band members. For this evening's presentation, one of Ralph's core bands, The Messenger Legacy, and special guests will pay homage to this album and to a master who left us too soon.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $20

Joe Block Trio and Quintet and Miki Yamanaka Trio: Key Voices



June 1, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Joe Block Trio/Quintet invites you on a sonic journey to feel the deepest and most visceral human emotions. It will be a night of dynamic and narrative-driven original compositions. The JB5Q features some of the brightest young talents shaping the future of the jazz world, propelled by Block's acuity and vision as a composer. He draws from a wide variety of compositional influences ranging from Claude Debussy to Duke Ellington to Ambrose Akinmunsurie to Johnny Mandel to Keith Jarrett to Herbie Hancock. This melange of masters of their craft has been the catalyst for Block's works to indulge in idiosyncratic forms, social commentary, and image-rich storylines. His collective spontaneity draws from a variety of influences to deliver audiences an unforgettable cathartic experience.

Becoming increasingly known for her light, expressive touch, her solidly crafted, mainstream approach, and residencies at New York clubs like Smalls and Mezzrow, Kobe-born, New York-based pianist Miki Yamanaka returns to Dizzy's with her trio on a two-for-one double billed special each set for one night only.

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

Papo Vazquez and Mighty Pirate Troubadours



June 2, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Papo Vazquez is a visionary composer, trombonist, singer, and percussionist whose eclectic output includes jazz, Afro-Caribbean, classical, and a wide spectrum of Latin music - sometimes performed individually, and sometimes in combination. This diverse, often theatrical repertoire is brought to life by the Mighty Pirates Troubadours band, which masterfully navigates Vazquez' journey through Latin dance grooves, extended jazz improvisations, and slow, lushly orchestrated passages.

Thursday: $40

Students: $25

Gerald Cannon Septet: McCoy and Elvin



Featuring Steve Turre, Eddie Henderson, Joe Lovano, Sherman Irby, Dave Kikoski and Lenny White*

June 3-4, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

June 5, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Gerald Cannon has been one of the most respected and formidable bassists of the past several decades. He's performed and toured with artists including Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Dexter Gordon, Roy Hargrove, Chucho Valdes, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Abbey Lincoln, Cyrus Chestnut, and many more. After his time in Roy Hargrove's band, Cannon held the bass chair for iconic drummer Elvin Jones until Jones's passing in 2004, then becoming the music director and bassist for the McCoyTyner Trio. An accomplished painter, Mr. Cannon brings his artistry to bear as he celebrates two of his past mentors and bandleaders - McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones, joined by an all-star cast of musicians, including Joe Lovano, Steve Turre, Eddie Henderson, Sherman Irby, Dave Kikoski and Lenny White.

Friday: $45

Saturday: $50

Sunday: $45

Students: $25

Steve Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet with special guest Ron Blake



June 6, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Steven Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet is a high-energy, electrifying band that blends the distinct sounds of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian Jazz music. With 15 years of performing at very well-known festivals and venues and six albums to their name, band members include Steven Kroon on congas and percussion, Igor Atalita on piano and keyboard, Ruben Rodriguez on bass, James Shipp on vibraphone, Craig Rivers on sax and flute, and Diego Lopez on drums.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

The Anderson Brothers Play Charlie Parker



June 7, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalists, Washington D.C. natives, Juilliard graduates, and identical twins Peter and Will Anderson will pay tribute to their musical hero and inspiration Charlie Parker. They will be joined by special guests drummer and vibraphonist Chuck Redd, pianist Jeb Patton, and bassist Neal Miner. The Andersons have performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis. They can also be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Brianna Thomas



June 8-9, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Don't miss The Brianna Thomas Band, led by vocalist, composer, and arranger Brianna Thomas, whose soulfully syncopated soprano voice scats, swoons, and croons at the speed of swing. Thomas has worked with a plethora of jazz stars, from Clark Terry, Dianne Reeves, and Russell Malone to Houston Person, the Count Basie Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, and is featured on Marsalis's soundtrack to the motion picture, Bolden. She has also performed on a nationwide tour with Mwenso and the Shakes and at several premiere venues: Jazz at Lincoln Center, Detroit Symphony Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and The Apollo Theater. Thomas's latest album Everybody Knows received 4 ½ stars in Billboard magazine and was named one of the "Best Albums of 2020" by Downbeat Magazine.

Wednesday: $35

Thursday: $40

Students: $25

Dion Parson & 21st Century Band



June 10-12, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

June 12, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning drummer and composer Dion Parson has now been leading the stellar 21st Century Band for 21 years. Together with saxophonist Ron Blake (of the legendary Saturday Night Live Band), Parson formed 21st Century Band in 1998 to showcase the music of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It has since developed an innovative sound that mixes Virgin Islands traditions, such as Quelbe, and Caribbean infusions, like reggae, calypso, soca, mento, ska, zouk, steel pan, chutney, and funk, with New Orleans and African overtones. This popular group sells out Dizzy's Club every year, returning in 2022 for three nights during Caribbean Heritage Month.

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

BMI Jazz Composers Big Band



June 13, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The BMI Jazz Composers Workshop is a regular meeting of emerging and/or developing jazz composers. The focus of the workshop's activity is "big band" ("jazz orchestra"/"large jazz ensemble") composition. The purpose of the workshop is twofold: to foster the musical growth of the individual composers, and to create a body of work that helps to extend the language of composition for the jazz orchestra. The workshop enables composers to come together in order to share ideas and to learn from one another. The best of this year's new compositions will be highlighted in this special evening at Dizzy's.

Monday: $40

Students: $20

Youngjoo Song Quartet



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Youngjoo Song is one of Korea's leading jazz pianists and educators, bringing her personal experiences with gospel and classical to her music. After graduating Berklee College of Music and Manhattan School of Music, she was able to exponentially climb Korea's Jazz charts in record sales and popularity where she then had multiple opportunities to perform with some of the most prominent artists from both Korea and the US. Her prompt escalation in the jazz world enabled her to record ten albums with distinguished labels such as EMI, Warner and Sony. Youngjoo Song is the first female jazz pianist from South Korea to perform at Blue Note NY as a headliner.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $20

Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra and the Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra



June 15, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra (JLCYO) consists of 20 exceedingly talented and dedicated high school students in the tri-state area (NY, NJ, and CT). Members have the opportunity to enhance their musical education with the finest professional training and performance opportunities. The JLCYO rehearses weekly in Frederick P. Rose Hall, the state-of-the-art home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra (JHYO) is a 21-member, audition-only ensemble consisting of the most talented young jazz musicians in the Greater Houston Area. Currently in its inaugural year, the JHYO is directed by Trombonist/Educator Vincent Gardner and Associate Director, Saxophonist/Educator David Caceres. Jazz Houston's Youth Orchestra program exposes these young musicians to music from all eras of jazz, and also includes periodic instruction in music theory, improvisation, music mtiquette, and industry guidance. The group has had the pleasure of performing for the Houston community on many occasions, among them at Houston's Jones Hall before the Houston Symphony Pops concert dedicated to Louis Armstrong, and for the Houston Rodeo's Black Heritage Day. Join us to support young musicians and hear some of the most dedicated up-and-comers in jazz.

Wednesday: $40

Students: $20

Steven Feifke Big Band



June 16, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Recognized as one of the leading composers for Big Band and heralded a "masterful pianist" by JAZZIZ Magazine, Steven Feifke is an award-winning bandleader, composer, and arranger who has appeared on over thirty records before turning thirty years old. A Yamaha Performing Artist and a two-time semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk Jazz Piano Competition, DownBeat Magazine says Feifke's music is "an air of infectious joy." Come hear one of the most prolific and inventive bandleaders of his generation debut at Dizzy's Club.

Thursday: $40

Students: $25

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band: Vox Humana



With special guests Janis Siegel, Antoinette Montague, and Jennifer Jade Ledesna

June 17-18, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

June 19, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Percussionist, composer, educator, and multi-Grammy Award nominee Bobby Sanabria has been a staple of the Latin jazz community for over 30 years. A recipient of countless awards and grants, Sanabria has played with such legends as Dizzy Gillespie, Tito Puente, and Mario Bauza, and he has been featured on numerous film soundtracks. Straight off their critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated and Jazz Journalists Association Record of the Year Award for West Side Story Reimagined, recorded right here at Dizzy's, acclaimed drummer Bobby Sanabria returns with his visionary 21-piece Multiverse Big Band to again bring down the house. For this engagement at Dizzy's, he will feature three of the finest singers in contemporary music: 10-time Grammy winner from the Manhattan Transfer Janis Siegel, blues and jazz powerhouse Antoinette Montague, and Latin jazz vocalist Jennifer Jade Ledesna.

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Connie Han Trio



June 20, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Pianist/composer and Steinway Artist Connie Han interprets the pantheon of jazz piano ranging from Harlem stride piano to modal post-bop with her own fiery, contemporary style. On her most recent Mack Avenue release Iron Starlet, Han manifests "an intimate clairvoyance into all that has come before her" with "uncompromising vitality" at the piano. Her powerful vision takes in the full evolution of her forebears, from iconic innovators like McCoy Tyner and Hank Jones through the Young Lions revolution spearheaded by the Marsalis Brothers, Kenny Kirkland and Jeff "Tain" Watts, among others.

Monday: $30

Students: $20

Jazztopad Festival: James Brandon Lewis with Lutosławski Quartet and Kamil Piotrowicz Sextet



June 21-22, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Kamil Piotrowicz Sextet is the second band formed by the young Polish pianist and composer Kamil Piotrowicz. Though they still may be considered in the nascent stages of their careers, they have already had two albums, Product Placement (2018) and Popular Music (2016), nominated for a Fryderyk award (comparable to the Grammy) in their respective years. The band performs Piotrowicz's own compositions, blending elements of jazz, contemporary music, Polish folklore, and minimalism. The Sextet's third album, Weird Heaven, will premiere live at Dizzy's Club during the Jazztopad Festival. The music opens a fresh perspective on the relationship between improvisation and composition, where strong, pop-like melodies, vocalized autotune, sonorous, collective sounds, and minimalistic, repetitive motives contrast to transport the listener to a place of infinite possibilities, silly feelings, hard logic, and unreasonable dreams.

The Lutosławski Quartet, named for Witold Lutosławski, the great 20th-century Polish composer, was created in 2007 and is one of the leading string quartets in Poland. They have performed at prestigious festivals and concert halls in Europe, Asia, and South America, and with outstanding artists such as Kenny Wheeler, John Taylor, Uri Caine, Benoît Delbecq, Vijay Iyer, and Charles Lloyd. The quartet performs music of the 20th and 21st centuries, devoting great attention to the popularization of Polish music that include works by Lutosławski, Karol Szymanowski, Paweł Mykietyn, and Marcin Markowicz, who is also a member of the quartet. On these nights, they collaborate with James Brandon Lewis, the critically acclaimed saxophonist and composer.

Tuesday: $35

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

The Cookers



June 23-25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jazz veterans, colleagues, and kindred spirits Billy Harper, Donald Harrison, Eddie Henderson, George Cables, Cecil McBee, Billy Hart, and David Weiss forge a world-class union. Taking their group name from a 1965 Freddie Hubbard album, The Night of the Cookers: Live at Club La Marchal, this exciting all-star septet summons an aggressive mid-1960s spirit. Their repertoire includes a potent collection of expansive post-bop originals, marked by the requisite killer instincts and pyrotechnic playing expected of the scene's heaviest hitters. The depth and power of their music speaks of the seasoned track record of its members, who, combined, have over 250 years of experience in the jazz world and have been a part of over 1,000 recordings.

Thursday: $40

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Students: $25

Rodney Whitaker Sextet



June 26, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Led by esteemed bassist Rodney Whitaker, tonight's program will feature additional members of the all-star Band Director Academy Training faculty. When these artists aren't busy touring or performing in Rose Theater with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, they regularly lead and sell out concerts in Dizzy's Club, The Appel Room, and other venues around the world.

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Bryan Carter Presents



Jazz at Pride: NYC

June 27, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Bryan Carter presented the inaugural Jazz at Pride event in 2019 featuring guest vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, and comedians in front of a 23-piece jazz orchestra. The concert event makes a triumphant return, this time at Dizzy's Club, after a brief hiatus due to COVID, and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community within the jazz community.

Monday: $40

Students: $20

Luisito Quintero and 3rd Element



June 28, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Venezuelan-born master percussionist Luisito Quintero brings his unique Latin Jazz and Afro-Venezuelan fusion to Dizzy's for one night only. This former child prodigy, Quintero has gone on to be one of the most in-demand percussionists - with over 60 Grammy Awards to his credit, his most recent with Chick Corea. His collaborations read like a who's who spanning multiple genres, from the Rolling Stones and Santana to Oscar D'Leon, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Marc Anthony to David Sanborn, George Benson and Diana Krall to Eddie Palmieri, Arturo Sandoval and Joey Alexander. At Dizzy's, Luisito and his cousin Robert Quintero will present their Grammy-nominated band 3rd Element.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Michele Rosewoman's New Yor-Uba: A Musical Celebration of Cuba in America



June 29-30, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

With recordings on labels including Blue Note, Enja, SoulNote and her own Advance Dance Disques label, Michele Rosewoman has consistently brought together the most inventive voices in jazz (including Steve Coleman, Greg Osby, Gary Thomas, Miguel Zenon, Terri Lyne Carrington, and Tyshawn Sorey) while her New Yor-Uba ensemble has been a major forum for collaboration between masters from the worlds of contemporary jazz and Cuban folkloric music for over 38 years. Rosewoman has performed with renowned jazz and Latin artists including Julian Priester, Jimmy Heath, Billy Harper, Oliver Lake, Rufus Reid, Freddie Waits, Gary Bartz, Billy Hart, Celia Cruz, Chocolate, Orlando 'Puntilla' Rios, Román Díaz, Pedrito Martinez and Andy Gonzales. Her innovative projects have received numerous prestigious grants. She is a Latin Jazz Grammy Winner as pianist/composer for her contribution to Arturo O'Farrill's Cuba, the Conversation Continues. Her New Yor-Uba recordings garnered #1 and #3 NPR Latin Jazz Recordings of the Year awards.

Wednesday: $35

Thursday: $40

Students: $25

Charlie Sepúlveda & The Turnaround with special guest Steve Turre



July 1-2, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

July 3, 2022 | 5:00 pm. & 7:30 p.m.

Charlie Sepúlveda is an iconic trumpeter and bandleader, one of the modern greats in jazz and Latin jazz. In addition to being a longtime member of Eddie Palmieri's band, he has worked extensively with legends like Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, and Danilo Perez. For more than 25 years, The Turnaround has been Sepúlveda's own regular working band, a highly refined vehicle for the master to both honor and reinvent the Latin jazz tradition.

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $40

Students: $25

Health and Safety Guidelines

We believe in the power of music to uplift, inspire, and create a sense of community and we are committed to employing all measures to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our artists and staff when visiting or working in the House of Swing.

Jazz at Lincoln Center requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a prerequisite to entering, visiting, and working in its facilities.

A few important reminders:

Vaccines are now available for children ages 5-11, and fully vaccinated children are welcome at Jazz at Lincoln Center two weeks after they have received their final dose. Photo ID for children under 12 will not be required if they are accompanied by parents/guardians with valid photo ID.

Negative Covid tests for audience members, including children, will not be accepted as an alternative to vaccination proof.

You can learn more below (or click this link) about approved vaccines, booster requirements, and required face masks, as well as displaying proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster for entry, including Health Pass by CLEAR, Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App.

In recognition of the great uncertainty created by the current health situation, we have expanded our exchange and refund policy to be as flexible and accommodating as possible. Find more details here.

Ticket Information:

All guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for Dizzy's Club in-person performances. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of each performance.

In order to purchase tickets for Dizzy's Club in-person performances, all guests are required to acknowledge and accept our COVID-19 Liability Wavier. The full waiver can be found here.

Upon completing your purchase, you will receive an email with your electronic tickets that must be shown at time of entry. You will also receive an email within 3-5 days of your show date that will contain all the information you need to know prior to your arrival at Dizzy's-including health and safety protocols and Jazz at Lincoln Center's requirements for entry.

Should your plans change, Jazz at Lincoln Center has a very flexible refund and exchange policy that can be found here.

More information and tickets to Dizzy's Club live and virtual performances are available only at jazz.org/dizzys.

