Photos: WASTED GIRL Debuts at The Triad

Chanteuse/songwriter Artemisia LeFay debuted a new show, Wasted Girl, of her original songs and instrumental pieces at The Triad last Sunday, May 5th.

Check out photos below!

Named after her in-the-works debut album Wasted Girl, Artemisia LeFay alongside violinist Khullip Jeung and pianist Renee Guerrero led the audience through a meandering melange of melodies born of the imagination of Fraülein LeFay, learning of the strange and true stories that inspired them.

Photos: Hoyeon Choi Photography

