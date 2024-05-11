TRANS VOICES CABARET to Play Annual Pride Show at Caveat in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, will return to Caveat in Manhattan on Saturday, June 22nd at 9:30pm for their annual Pride Show. Join us for outstanding musical performances, laughter, solidarity, and a celebration of trans joy!

Featuring performances by Temiday Amay (they/he), Yona Balbirona (they/them), Jay Elliot (they/them), Jesse Hartley (he/him), Jayae Riley Jr. (they/she; Suffs at The Public Theater), Imani Russell (they/them; Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio), Lisa Tricarico (they/them), and Artemis Wheelock (she/they.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they; Southern Comfort at The Public Theater) will serve as emcee for the evening with Musical Direction by Farrah Rotman (she/her.)

"Pride month is a time for reflection and celebration of our strengths and our resilience," says Cianciotto. "We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but uplifts trans voices, and honors the diversity of the community as a whole."

The mission of Trans Voices Cabaret is to raise awareness and visibility of NYC's diverse trans and nonbinary musical theater community. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $20 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+. To purchase tickets, please visit the button below. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, follow them on Instagram at @transvoicescabaret, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.

