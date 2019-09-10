Dixon Place presents Playdate , a Workshop Production by 3DaysPrior & Emily Bergquist written by Kallan Dana & directed by Erica Zippel Schnitzer on September 26, 27 & 28, 2019 at 7:30pm at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in Manhattan. Tickets are $18 in advance, $21 at the door for adults, and $15 in advance, $18 at the door for students and seniors. Group rates are available. For tickets and further information please visit www.dixonplace.org.

In Playdate, Hugh Hefner wakes up one morning and realizes that his home doesn't feel like his home anymore. His kids are keeping secrets, his Bunnies are nowhere to be found, and his house is haunted by ghosts and demons. It's the last day of Mr. Hefner's life, but before his entire empire crumbles to the ground, he'll have to face his sons, his first wife, his twin-sister girlfriends, and the spirit of Marilyn Monroe. This dark comedy reimagines the Playboy Mansion not as it is in reality, but as it exists in dreams and nightmares.

Playdate is a 12 character dark comedy that interrogates patriarchal and capitalist structures, examines questions of women's agency and autonomy, and reimagines the Playboy Mansion not as it is in reality, but as it is in dreams and nightmares.

This Dixon Place production was supported with private funds from the Jerome Foundation, and public funds from the NY State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov Andrew Cuomo, and the NYC Dept of Cultural Affairs in partnership w/the City Council.

The Dixon Place Lounge is open before and after the show. Proceeds from the bar directly support Dixon Place's artists and mission

Artist Bios

Kallan Dana is a playwright originally from Portland, OR. She is an alumna the National Theater Institute and Skidmore College, where she studied English and Theater. This production of Playdate is funded in part through the Stephanie Mnookin award fund granted by the Skidmore Theater Department. She would like to thank Dixon Place and its entire team for their incredible support of her work. Much love to her family and especially to her friends who make her laugh so often.

Erica Schnitzer is a director, producer, and lighting designer, specializing in creating work that reflects the needs of her peers, specifically intersectional women, in the modern era. Her interests include new work development, devised theater, and classic adaptation, spanning across all genres. Select professional credits include What The Constitution Means to Me (NYTW), Mile Long Opera (The Office Arts), and Black Light (The Public). Favorite directing projects include Two Man Show by RashDash (North American Premiere) and Things We Both Like and Why (Creator/Director). Erica is a founding member of 3DaysPrior Productions. For full directing and design credits, go to ericaschnitzer.com.

Emily Bergquist is a producer and arts administrator committed to supporting innovate and radically inclusive theater making. Favorite projects include: Ragtime on Elilis Island directed by Sammi Cannold,'Tis Pity She's a Whore, directed by Eliza Blair Mantz with Harvard University, Burn All Night, directed by Jenny Koons at the American Repertory Theater, and OSCAR at The Crown, directed by Mark Mauriello at Club OBERON. Emily has worked with A.R.T, Ars Nova, Powerhouse Theater, the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and The Neon Coven.

3DaysPrior was founded with the objective of creating opportunity for collaborative and multidisciplinary artists. We are committed to producing the passion projects of our peers, with a dedication to intersectionality and diversity. We strive to support work from early career professionals of all performance mediums in an honest and affordable way. In keeping with the spirit of collaboration and transparency, the 3DaysPrior team aims to create an inclusive web of individuals willing to empower each other and our communities to embrace and honor our shared humanity.

To purchase tickets go to: www.dixonplace.org





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You