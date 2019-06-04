Diane Phelan, Samantha Gershman Lead Madame's Soiree June 5

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Diane Phelan (School of Rock, The King and I) and Samantha Gershman (Jekyll and Hyde) as guests of honor at the June edition of Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame's Soiree. The show is now in its fourth hit season at The Duplex. The Broadway duo will be joined on the program by a distinguished group of emerging artists from a variety of disciplines.

The Soiree will be held at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30pm. Described by critic Gerry Geddes as "an Ed Sullivan Show for a new generation", this "variety show with an avant garde twist" is as unpredictable as the patroness herself. Each eclectic evening features a group of rising stars in stand-up, poetry, dance, songwriting, and performance art while the Broadway guests accept creative dares that arise from Mme. M's insane imagination.

Hosted by nine-time MAC Award-nominated songwriter Drew Fornarola (STRAIGHT, VeggieTales) and directed by Tyler Spicer (Pharmabro), this Soiree will feature clown Shon Arieh-Lerer, singer Erin Walsh, performance artist Patrick Swailes Caldwell, comedian Gus Tate, puppeteer Weston Long and essayist Tyler Spicer. This is the 21st edition of the show, which has already featured over 200 individual artists and 40 Broadway guests.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street. Tickets are free with a reservation and there is a two-drink minimum. For reservations please call 212-989-3015, or visit https://www.theduplex.com/site/calendar





