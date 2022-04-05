Derek Klena, Arielle Jacobs & Desi Oakley Join Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 3." Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch with Josh Collopy.

The team will present the works of the 2021 Write Out Loud contest winners -- "Perfect Portrait" by Taylor Fagins, "Pity Party" by Chloe Geller, "Year In Review" by Anna M Johnson, "Vow" by Matthew Peña, "Falling" by Kat Siciliano and selected finalists Grant Albright, Aria Braswell, Suzanna Champion, Vaibu Mohan, Rebecca Murillo, Jordan Silver & Luke Steinhauer, SMJ & Sarah Flaim, Isabel Stein & Simone Clotile.

Joining the cast of Volume 3 are Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Between the Lines), Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged LIttle Pill), Hannah Kloepfer, Desi Oakley (Waitress), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Gabe Violett (The Voice, Spring Awakening) and Eleri Ward. With more to be announced!

"WRITE OUT LOUD" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 26, 2022 at 9:30PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-3/

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD":

Now in its fourth contest cycle, the Write Out Loud contest has attracted thousands of song entries and produced three albums featuring performers such as Ariana DeBose (Academy Award Winner, West Side Story), Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee, Tootsie), Jeremy Jordan (Tony Nominee, Newsies), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), and Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls)

Past winners include songwriters Indy Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Visit writeoutloudcontest.com to learn more about these talented writers.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.