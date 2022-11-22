Debra Messing And John Turturro To Star in PLAYING ON AIR 10th Anniversary Benefit Celebration

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, theater podcast Playing on Air invites you to join acclaimed actors Debra Messing ("Will & Grace") and John Turturro ("Severance," "The Night Of") in a live afternoon performance at Playing on Air's 10th Anniversary Benefit Celebration at 54 Below!
Messing and Turturro star in the short comedy Bonnet, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Doubt: A Parable), who will also direct.
Emily Bergl and David Rasche will delight the audience with cabaret-style songs during the brunch event, which will also feature Emmy- and Tony Award-winning comedy writer Alan Zweibel, an auction, and appearances by surprise guests.
You can donate and RSVP to the benefit online. Help us commemorate an incredible 10 years of Playing on Air as we bid a warm farewell to founder and guiding light, Claudia Catania, and welcome new executive director Yvie Jones.
Long-running theater podcast and radio program Playing on Air believes that vibrant theater should be accessible to everyone. Since 2012, it's been dedicated to sharing dynamic short theater nationwide and beyond. Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and your favorite podcast platform. More information can be found on PlayingOnAir.org, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
