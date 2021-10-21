Deanna Giulietti, Daniel Quadrino, JJ Neimann & More to Star in 54 SINGS CAROLE KING

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Carole King on November 17th at 9:45pm. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Carole King, paved the way for so many artists and changed music forever. Join in as some of your Broadway favorites sing some of the hits penned by King, her collaborators, colleagues and inspirations. From "Beautiful" to "You've Got a Friend" and more, you won't want to miss this magical and cozy night.

Featuring: Deanna Giulietti (Jersey Boys, Tiktok Creator), Daniel Quadrino (Newsies, Wicked), Anthony Sagaria (Frozen, Wicked), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Mis National Tour), Brynn Williams (13 The Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) JJ Neimann (Book of Mormon, Tiktok Creator) , Erin Engleman (TikTok Creator), Elijah Hamilton, Kyra Kennedy (Mystic Pizza The Musical, Waitress National Tour), Natalie Jane ("American Idol" Season 18, Tyler Capa & Friends), Joseph Allen (Younger, Peter Pan) Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Bring It On, 54 Sings Pop Icons) and more.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Drew Wutke

54 Sings Carole King plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $35-75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.