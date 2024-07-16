DeAnne Stewart Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DeAnne Stewart has joined Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series - July 27th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

DeAnne Stewart (she/her) is a multi-hyphenate creative and proud advocate for the Black, LGBTQ+, and natural hair communities. She originates from Rochester, NY and received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College. DeAnne was most recently seen in the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss The Musical (based on Craig Lucas' Tony Nominated play by the same name). Select additional credits: BROADWAY Jagged Little Pill. OFF BROADWAY Only Gold, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, SEPH. NATIONAL TOUR Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. DeAnne's artistry expands beyond performing as the Owner and Creative Director of Dear September Events, a design-centered wedding and event planning company committed to creative and authentic storytelling for modern lovers.

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l Tour), Alex Ferarra (Glow Up And Speak Out Podcast), Maria Lane (Crescendo), Maggie McDowell (Disaster!, Kinky Boots), Grace Morgan (Titanic), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Raye Spielberg (Merry Good Enough, The Fortune Teller's Daughter), and Angela Travino (SUFF'S Off-Bway) join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on July 27th at 9:30pm.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

