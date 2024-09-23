Dawn Derow to Present WOMEN'S WORK Honoring Legendary Women In Music at The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



(New York, NY - September 23, 2024) Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Dawn Derow is thrilled to present Women's Work, a celebration of 16 trailblazing female music legends who broke barriers and paved the way in the music industry over the past 50 years. Derow and her band will take the stage at The Cutting Room on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Women's Work, which made its world premiere at The Pheasantry in London last April, now makes its highly anticipated NYC debut. In this dynamic performance, Derow will honor the music and stories of groundbreaking female artists such as Adele, Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and more. Joining her on stage are Musical Director and pianist Ian Herman, guitarist Martin Hand, bassist Matt Scharfglass, and drummer Rob Guilford, with Lina Koutrakos as the Director.

From London to New York, Derow has established herself as a premier artist, earning accolades as both a performer and recording artist. Her 2014 album, Music 4 Two, created with renowned guitarist Sean Harkness, received a MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) nomination for Best CD. Since then, Derow has won three MAC Awards, including Best Female Vocalist and Best Album for her 2021 album, My Ship: Songs from 1941. The Bistro Awards praised her versatility in the same album, noting that "No matter what vocal style she adopts, Derow brings something unexpected."

Derow's live performances have garnered rave reviews and awards. For her show My Ship: Songs from 1941, performed at NYC's The Green Room 42, Times Square Chronicles hailed her as a "fabulous one-woman show," while Theater Pizzazz described her performance as "intoxicating" and "top-notch entertainment." Her show The House That Built Me, performed at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in NYC, prompted Cabaret Scenes Magazine to call her "a supremely accomplished artist" with "a remarkable range." Derow won a Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Vocalist for her performance in Legit: A Classical Cabaret at NYC's Laurie Beechman Theatre.

"I'm excited to honor these 16 extraordinary women who overcame immense challenges to realize their artistic visions and inspire generations of female artists like myself," Derow said of the upcoming concert.

Held at The Cutting Room, one of New York's iconic venues, the show will feature brunch service with a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Seating is first come, first served. Don't miss this electrifying tribute to some of music's greatest female icons!

About Dawn Derow

Dawn Derow, a New Yorker from Cape Cod, has been captivating audiences for 15 years with her versatile performances in opera, jazz, pop, and Broadway. A Boston Conservatory graduate, she has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and top NYC venues like 54 Below, The Green Room 42 and Birdland. She created numerous shows showcased at various venues, including the Dakota Jazz Club in Minnesota, Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach, Mohonk Mountain House, and Uncle Cheef in upstate New York. A regular performer with the Cape Cod Symphony, she is also a beloved local artist at venues in Provincetown and the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Whether singing Puccini, belting Jason Robert Brown, or covering Brandi Carlile, Dawn brings passion and vocal prowess to each lyric. Dawn's accolades include three MAC awards, a Bistro Award, and acclaim for her shows Revolution, Legit: A Classical Cabaret, and My Ship: Songs from 1941, which she performed in both New York and London.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dawn Derow performs Women's Work

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Doors at 1pm, Show at 2pm

The Cutting Room NYC

44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

For more info and tickets: CLICK HERE

For more info on Dawn Derow: https://www.dawnderow.com/

