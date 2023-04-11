Dawn Derow & Sean Harkness Celebrate 10th Annivesary Of Award-Nominated Album Music 4 Two At Pangea NYC

When Dawn Derow and Sean Harkness first teamed up in 2011 to perform a duo cabaret show called Music 4 Two, she was a relative unknown on the NY cabaret scene, while he was a rising star musician having just been named "Outstanding Instrumentalist" by the Bistro Awards.

Two years later, Derow and Harkness released a live album version of Music 4 Two (recorded at the late Metropolitan Room in Chelsea), which earned them a 2014 MAC Award nomination. During the 10 years since that 2013 show, both have become cabaret superstars with enough MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld.com Awards to fill a trophy case.

Following the performance of their award-nominated live album show, Derow and Harkness staged Music 4 Two at several venues around Manhattan (Carroll Place on Bleecker Street, the Bitter End, and the Beach Café), as well as on Cape Cod and in the Hamptons. Now, this dynamic musical duo is reuniting to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Music 4 Two album release with two shows at Pangea NYC (178 2nd Ave, between 11th and 12th streets) on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 pm and Thursday, May 11 at 7 pm. For tickets, go to: Click Here

For their special anniversary shows, Derow and Harkness will present more of a concert than a cabaret and frame the presentation as a musical conversation between two highly accomplished artists. They have strung together an eclectic collection of songs, including jazz and American songbook standards, reggae classics, folk rock, contemporary hits, and even their own originals.

"Having reviewed many of their shows since 2011, and later working with Dawn as her publicist and manager and with Sean as a performer, I can attest to their musical excellence and professionalism," says Stephen Hanks, former Cabaret Editor for BroadwayWorld.com, and who has written profiles of both performers for Cabaret Scenes Magazine. "This updated set of their award-nominated album is a must-see and must-hear for any New York cabaret aficionado."

Known as a versatile singer who can move effortlessly from Pop to Opera, Dawn has performed in many prestigious NYC venues such as Birdland, 54 Below, Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. She has won a Bistro Award as "Best Vocalist," and has earned three MAC Awards, most recently in 2022 for her album version of her cabaret show My Ship: Songs from 1941, which she recently performed at the Pheasantry in London. Dawn has also recently become a regular guest vocalist with the Cape Symphony conducted by Jung-Ho Pak, and is currently touring around the country with three different productions: My Ship, Backyard Troubadours, (celebrating the pop, rock and folk artists who performed at the legendary Troubadour West), and her new show Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé, which was her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2022. In July '22, she returned to Carnegie Hall in a supporting role in the Dorothy Dandridge Musical, portraying Marilyn Monroe. When not performing, Dawn is a highly sought-after Fitness & Mobility Coach. Currently she lives with her husband and dog in North Palm Beach, FL. www.dawnderow.com / Social Media: @dawnderow

International guitar artist Sean Harkness is in high demand as a performer/composer on solo guitar, and accompanies an astonishing array of world class vocalists, musicians, and ensembles. Sean's multiple awards include the coveted MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld.com awards. Harkness represents Walden guitars and DR Strings, and has eight commercial releases as an artist, many on Windham Hill Records [BMG/RCA/Sony]. Sean has an active international touring schedule-most recently including Africa, the Caribbean, and Japan- of concerts, clubs, festivals, corporate events, and intimate private home salons or fundraisers. A musician's musician of exceptional versatility, Sean is often requested to teach Guitar Master Classes and music workshops. www.seanharkness.com.