David Sabella Celebrates New Album 'Time Heals' Live and Streaming At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below presents David Sabella. After his sold out and critically acclaimed debut, last November, David Sabella, returns to the iconic Club to celebrate the release of his new CD "Time Heals."

The album features new interpretations of musical favorites from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and pop music, re-set in new, illuminating arrangements by Christopher Denny, Gregory Toroian, the late Rick Jensen, and Music Director Mark Hartman. The trio is rounded out by Dan Gross on Drums, and Sean Murphy on Bass.



Best known for his years on Broadway, as the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine," in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey, David Sabella made history during the 1995 Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition when Maestro Pavarotti publicly declared him to be "excellent... not good, Excellent!" In addition to Broadway, Sabella appeared with Chita Rivera at Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas) and later returned to the Broadway company with Melanie Griffith as Roxie Hart, where he remained until 2004. He worked on The Visit, Kander & Ebb's last collaboration, for which John Kander wrote the role of Luis Perch especially for him.

Sabella received an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award from the Fresh Fruit Festival for his work in The Phillie Trilogy. He also starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as both male and female leads in Kiss and Make Up (written specifically for him) at the New York International Fringe Festival. As a voiceover artist, Sabella appeared on several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX, with Tim Curry, and Teacher's Pet for Disney, with Nathan Lane.

As a classical singer, Sabella starred as the title role in Handel's Giulio Cesare (Virginia Opera, recorded on Koch International Label), Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah Opera), and Strauss' Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center). He appeared numerous times at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as principal alto soloist and was a winner of The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition.

After the phenomenal success of CHICAGO, David's personal caricature was unveiled (June 1998) and hangs in the world-famous theater restaurant, Sardi's. Sabella has been featured in national magazines such as Opera News, In Theater, Entertainment Weekly, A&U (Cover), OUT, Next, and most recently Gay Parent (June 2021),

Sabella is co-author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield). He is one of NYC's most sought-after voice & performance coaches (www.davidsabella.com) and the Owner and Editor-in-Chief of www.CabaretHotspot.com.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.