David Rose and Martin Pizzarelli Come to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Martin Pizzarelli and David Rose in A Tribute to Bucky Pizzarelli on November 7 2023. This is a swingin’ and singin’ celebration of Bucky Pizzarelli, whose musical career spanned 7 decades, strumming along with the likes of Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra.

The trio features award winning pianist Hyuna Park, Grammy winner Linus Wyrsch on sax and clarinet, and Bucky’s son Martin Pizzarelli on upright bass. The wonderful European crooner David Rose, returning to 54 Below, is on vocals.

This show features Bucky’s favorite standards, some of his arrangements, and music from the many artists and songs of the American Songbook that he performed with.

Martin Pizzarelli and David Rose in A Tribute to Bucky Pizzarelli plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7 2023. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees.) Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

David Rose is a young German singer (of Romani extraction) firmly steeped in the Great American songbook, who is also generally considered the best traditional-style crooner in all of modern Europe. “A devoted Sinatraphile, Mr. Rose favors the young Frank of the Tommy Dorsey and Axel Stordahl years, when the voice of the Voice had a remarkable purity virtually unheard of in the last 80 years or so … until the emergence of Herr Rose.”-Will Friedwald, THECITIVIEW

David Rose’s latest album “The New York Session” featured jazz legend Bucky Pizzarelli in some of his final recordings and was arranged and conducted by Lee Musiker who was Tony Bennett’s musical director for more than twenty years. Michael Feinstein described Rose’s album as “A beautiful combination of carefully chosen songs sung with insight and feeling.”